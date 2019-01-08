IG Design : Change of Adviser

8 January 2019

IG Design Group plc

(the "Company", the "Group" or "Design Group")

Appointment of Nomad and Broker

IG Design Group plc, one of the world's leading designers, innovators and manufacturers of celebrations, gifting, stationery and creative play products, announces that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as its NOMAD and sole Broker with immediate effect.

Notes to Editors

IG Design Group plc (LON: IGR), the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 10,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Its products are found in over 200,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Tesco, Amazon, Carrefour, Lidl and Aldi. Its brand, Tom Smith, also holds the Royal Warrant for the supply of Christmas crackers and Christmas wrapping paper to the Royal family.

Design Group is a diverse business operating across multiple regions, categories, seasons and brands. Its four core categories are: Celebrations, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale paper bags. It offers customers a full end-to-end service from design through to distribution, offering both branded and bespoke products from the value-focused through to the higher-margin ends of the market. The recently completed acquisition of Impact Innovations Inc. has significantly increased the scale of the Group and added to the Celebrations category with seasonal home décor product range providing a further opportunity for growth.

The Company was admitted to the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange in 1995 under the name 'International Greetings plc' and rebranded to IG Design Group plc in 2016. For further information please visitwww.thedesigngroup.com