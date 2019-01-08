Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IG Design : Change of Adviser

01/08/2019 | 02:18am EST

8 January 2019

IG Design Group plc

(the "Company", the "Group" or "Design Group")

Appointment of Nomad and Broker

IG Design Group plc, one of the world's leading designers, innovators and manufacturers of celebrations, gifting, stationery and creative play products, announces that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as its NOMAD and sole Broker with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

IG Design Group plc Paul Fineman, CEO Giles Willits, CFOTel: +44 (0)1525 887310

Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam - NOMAD

Alex Aylen - Sales

Alma PR

Tel: +44 (0)20 3405 0209

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

Notes to Editors

IG Design Group plc (LON: IGR), the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 10,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Its products are found in over 200,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Tesco, Amazon, Carrefour, Lidl and Aldi. Its brand, Tom Smith, also holds the Royal Warrant for the supply of Christmas crackers and Christmas wrapping paper to the Royal family.

Design Group is a diverse business operating across multiple regions, categories, seasons and brands. Its four core categories are: Celebrations, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale paper bags. It offers customers a full end-to-end service from design through to distribution, offering both branded and bespoke products from the value-focused through to the higher-margin ends of the market. The recently completed acquisition of Impact Innovations Inc. has significantly increased the scale of the Group and added to the Celebrations category with seasonal home décor product range providing a further opportunity for growth.

The Company was admitted to the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange in 1995 under the name 'International Greetings plc' and rebranded to IG Design Group plc in 2016. For further information please visitwww.thedesigngroup.com

Disclaimer

IG Design Group plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:13:04 UTC
