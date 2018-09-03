Log in
IG Design Group PLC    IGR   GB0004526900

IG DESIGN GROUP PLC (IGR)
09/03 09:20:46 am
598 GBp   +0.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IG Design : Completion of Acquisition and Issue of Equity

09/03/2018 | 09:07am CEST

3 September 2018

IG Design Group plc

("D esign Group" , the "C ompany" or the "G roup" )

Completion of Acquisition

Issue of Equity

IG Design Group plc, a leading designer, innovator and manufacturer of celebration, gifting, stationery and creative play products, is pleased to confirm that the acquisition of 100 per cent. of the equity interest in Impact Innovations, Inc. has now completed.

As previously announced, a General Meeting to consider and approve the issuance of the Second Tranche Placing Shares will be held at IG Design Group plc, 7 Water End Barns, Eversholt, Bedfordshire MK17 9EA, United Kingdom at 11.00 a.m. on 17 September 2018. A circular was posted to shareholders on 29 August 2018 and is also available to view on the Company's website at

www.thedesigngroup.com.

Total Voting Rights

The Company also notifies that, further to the announcement dated 28 August 2018, application has been made for 3,016,823 Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 4 September 2018.

Following admission of the Consideration Shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will comprise 74,275,217 ordinary shares, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company will be 74,275,217, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

IG Design Group plc

Tel: 01525 887310

Paul Fineman, Chief Executive Giles Willits, Chief Financial Officer

Cenkos Securities plc

Tel: 020 7397 8900

Stephen Keys

Harry Hargreaves

Alma PR

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Susie Hudson

Tel: 0208 004 4217 designgroup@almapr.co.uk

Sam Modlin

Capitalised terms used, but not defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the announcement dated 28 August 2018 with RNS number 9474Y.

Disclaimer

IG Design Group plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 07:06:07 UTC
