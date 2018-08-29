Log in
IG DESIGN GROUP PLC (IGR)
08/29 05:35:27 pm
579 GBp   +5.08%
08:32pIG DESIGN : GM Attendance Card
PU
12:07pIG DESIGN : buys Impact
AQ
07:21aIG DESIGN : wraps up £57m deal for US packaging company
AQ
IG Design : GM Attendance Card

08/29/2018 | 08:32pm CEST

ATTENDANCE CARD

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY -

Notice of General Meeting and Circular

Important - please read carefully.

You can now access the Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting atwww.thedesigngroup.com.

You may submit your proxy electronically using the Share Portal service atwww.signalshares.com. If not already registered for the Share Portal, you will need your Investor Code.

Please note the deadline for receiving proxies is 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 13 September 2018.

FORM OF PROXY

Before completing this form, please read the explanatory notes overleaf.

I/We appoint the Chairman of the meeting OR the person indicated in the box below (called the "proxy") to vote on my/our behalf at the General Meeting of IG Design Group plc to be held at 11.00 a.m. on Monday 17 September 2018 and at any adjournment of the meeting. I/We would like my/our proxy to vote and/or abstain on the resolutions proposed at the meeting as indicated on this form.

Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees ﬁt or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.

Please complete this box if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman:

Please leave this box blank if you have selected to appoint the Chairman.

Do not insert your own name(s).

Otherwise write the full name of the individual or corporate body you are appointing as your proxy.

Please tick here if this appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.

SignatureDate

2018

Print name

(Any one joint holder may sign)If you intend to be at the General Meeting, would you please sign this admittance card and present it at the registration point on arrival in order to assist admittance procedures. This card will be exchanged for a voting card. If you appoint a proxy it is not necessary to hand this card to your proxy.

SignatureDate

2018

Print name

Number of sharesThe Board recommends a "For" vote for resolutions 1 and 2.

Vote

For

Against

Withheld

1. Ordinary resolution to authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Special resolution to disapply section 561 of the Companies Act 2006.

For appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to the Circular.

Note: the "Withheld" option above is provided to enable you to direct your proxy to abstain on any particular resolution. If a vote is withheld it will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against the relevant resolution.

Disclaimer

IG Design Group plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 18:31:04 UTC
Latest news on IG DESIGN GROUP PLC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 370 M
EBIT 2019 25,3 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Finance 2019 11,2 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,06
P/E ratio 2020 22,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart IG DESIGN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Design Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG DESIGN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Elliott Fineman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Stuart Northcliffe Charlton Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Kirkley Willits Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
S. Anders Hedlund Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Elaine Bond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG DESIGN GROUP PLC39.67%428
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.35%21 474
WESTROCK-11.87%13 985
MONDI13.93%13 435
MONDI LIMITED26.91%13 435
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-6.55%10 646
