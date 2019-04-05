IG Design : IMPACT INNOVATIONS RECEIVES WALMART AWARD

5 April 2019

IG Design Group PLC

(the "Company", the "Group" or "Design Group")

Impact Innovations receives Walmart award for outstanding service and performance

IG Design Group plc, one of the world's leading designers, innovators and manufacturers of gift packaging, greetings, stationery, creative play products and giftware, is pleased to announce that Impact Innovations, acquired in August 2018, was recently awarded Supplier of the Year 2019 for Seasonal and Celebration Products by Walmart, the world's largest retailer.

The criteria for this award included strength of execution, innovation and design capabilities, as well as team experience, knowledge of the business and partnership shown across the Company. Commercial measures such as sales, sell through, inventory, and profit were also taken into account.

Paul Fineman, Chief Executive said:

"We are delighted to have received this award, demonstrating the strength and depth of our relationships with our customers. With our acquisition of Impact Innovations last year, we were excited to begin working even more closely with Walmart, recognising the similarities in what both businesses strive for; first-class service alongside high quality and commercially-driven product design. Thank you to all those in the team at Impact whose hard work has been recognised."