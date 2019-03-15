Log in
IG DESIGN : Long Term Incentive Plan Awards
PU
01/08IG DESIGN : Change of Adviser
PU
01/02IG DESIGN : Block Admission Interim Review
PU
03/15/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

15 March 2019

IG Design Group Plc

('Design Group' or the 'Company')

Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 14 March 2019, it awarded a total of 441,593 nil cost options ("Options") over ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Paul Fineman, Chief Executive, Giles Willits, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Burn, Executive Director, under the Company's 2018-21 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Details of the awards made to each Director and their resulting interests in the Company are detailed in the table below.

New Option

award

Director

Ordinary

LTIP 2014-17

LTIP 2015-18

LTIP 2016-19

LTIP 2017-20

LTIP 2018-2021

Shares

(Vested)

(Vested)

(Not vested)

(Not vested)

(Not vested)

Paul Fineman*

2,369,334

-

312,916

226,791

132,443

204,675

Giles Willits

93,573

-

-

-

172,454

128,654

Lance Burn

-

133,678

192,963

111,882

62,296

108,264

Existing Option awards

*Paul Fineman also has a non-beneficial interest in an additional 174,608 Ordinary Shares

The above awards are subject to relevant performance criteria being achieved.

For further information, please contact:

IG Design Group Plc Paul Fineman, CEO Giles Willits, CFO

Tel: +44 (0)1525 887310

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

Alex Aylen - Sales

Alma PR

Tel: +44 (0)20 3405 0209

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Paul Fineman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Chief Executive

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

IG Design Group plc

b)

LEI:

213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument:

Identification code:

Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

ISIN: GB0004526900

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

204,675

d)

Aggregated volume:

Price:

N/A - Single transaction

e)

Date of the Transaction:

14 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Giles Willits

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

IG Design Group plc

b)

LEI:

213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument:

Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

Identification code:

ISIN: GB0004526900

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

128,654

d)

Aggregated volume:

Price:

N/A - Single transaction

e)

Date of the Transaction:

14 March 2019

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Lance Burn

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

IG Design Group plc

b)

LEI:

213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument:

Identification code:

Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

ISIN: GB0004526900

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

108,264

d)

Aggregated volume:

Price:

N/A - Single transaction

e)

Date of the Transaction:

14 March 2019

f)Place of the Transaction:

Outside trading venue

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

IG Design Group plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
