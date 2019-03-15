IG Design : Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 14 March 2019, it awarded a total of 441,593 nil cost options ("Options") over ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Paul Fineman, Chief Executive, Giles Willits, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Burn, Executive Director, under the Company's 2018-21 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").
Details of the awards made to each Director and their resulting interests in the Company are detailed in the table below.
New Option
award
Director
Ordinary
LTIP 2014-17
LTIP 2015-18
LTIP 2016-19
LTIP 2017-20
LTIP 2018-2021
Shares
(Vested)
(Vested)
(Not vested)
(Not vested)
(Not vested)
Paul Fineman*
2,369,334
-
312,916
226,791
132,443
204,675
Giles Willits
93,573
-
-
-
172,454
128,654
Lance Burn
-
133,678
192,963
111,882
62,296
108,264
Existing Option awards
*Paul Fineman also has a non-beneficial interest in an additional 174,608 Ordinary Shares
The above awards are subject to relevant performance criteria being achieved.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Paul Fineman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Chief Executive
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment:
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
IG Design Group plc
b)
LEI:
213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument:
Identification code:
Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
ISIN: GB0004526900
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
204,675
d)
Aggregated volume:
Price:
N/A - Single transaction
e)
Date of the Transaction:
14 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction:
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Giles Willits
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment:
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
IG Design Group plc
b)
LEI:
213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument:
Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification code:
ISIN: GB0004526900
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
nil
128,654
d)
Aggregated volume:
Price:
N/A - Single transaction
e)
Date of the Transaction:
14 March 2019
f)
Place of the Transaction:
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Lance Burn
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment:
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
IG Design Group plc
b)
LEI:
213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument:
Identification code:
Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
ISIN: GB0004526900
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance