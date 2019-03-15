IG Design : Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

15 March 2019

IG Design Group Plc

('Design Group' or the 'Company')

Long Term Incentive Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 14 March 2019, it awarded a total of 441,593 nil cost options ("Options") over ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Paul Fineman, Chief Executive, Giles Willits, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Burn, Executive Director, under the Company's 2018-21 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Details of the awards made to each Director and their resulting interests in the Company are detailed in the table below.

New Option award Director Ordinary LTIP 2014-17 LTIP 2015-18 LTIP 2016-19 LTIP 2017-20 LTIP 2018-2021 Shares (Vested) (Vested) (Not vested) (Not vested) (Not vested) Paul Fineman* 2,369,334 - 312,916 226,791 132,443 204,675 Giles Willits 93,573 - - - 172,454 128,654 Lance Burn - 133,678 192,963 111,882 62,296 108,264 Existing Option awards

*Paul Fineman also has a non-beneficial interest in an additional 174,608 Ordinary Shares

The above awards are subject to relevant performance criteria being achieved.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Paul Fineman 2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status: Chief Executive b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: IG Design Group plc b) LEI: 213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument: Identification code: Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB0004526900 b) Nature of the transaction: Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) nil 204,675 d) Aggregated volume: Price: N/A - Single transaction e) Date of the Transaction: 14 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction: Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Giles Willits 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: IG Design Group plc b) LEI: 213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument: Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

Identification code: ISIN: GB0004526900 b) Nature of the transaction: Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) nil 128,654 d) Aggregated volume: Price: N/A - Single transaction e) Date of the Transaction: 14 March 2019 f) Place of the Transaction: Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Lance Burn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status: Executive Director b) Initial Notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: IG Design Group plc b) LEI: 213800J8I5XDZ3JU8496 4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument: Identification code: Options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB0004526900 b) Nature of the transaction: Award of nil cost options, conditional on future performance c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) nil 108,264 d) Aggregated volume: Price: N/A - Single transaction e) Date of the Transaction: 14 March 2019

f)Place of the Transaction:

Outside trading venue