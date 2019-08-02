IG Design : Posting of AGM Notice

2 August 2019

<_o3a_p>

IG Design Group plc<_o3a_p>

(the "Company")<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Notice of AGM<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

IG Design Group plc announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting has been published and posted to shareholders, and is available to be viewed on, or downloaded from, the Company's corporate website at www.thedesigngroup.com/investors/reports-presentations/.

<_o3a_p>

As previously announced on 19 June 2019, the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 10.00am at IG Design Group plc, 7 Water End Barns, Eversholt, Bedfordshire MK17 9EA, United Kingdom.

<_o3a_p>

For further information, please contact:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

IG Design Group plc<_o3a_p> 01525 887 310<_o3a_p> Paul Fineman, Chief Executive <_o3a_p> Giles Willits, Chief Financial Officer <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Canaccord Genuity Limited 020 7523 8000 Bobbie Hilliam - NOMAD <_o3a_p> Alex Aylen - Sales <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Alma PR <_o3a_p> 020 3405 0205<_o3a_p> Rebecca Sanders-Hewett designgroup@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson <_o3a_p> Sam Modlin <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>