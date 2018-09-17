Log in
IG Design Group PLC    IGR   GB0004526900

IG DESIGN GROUP PLC (IGR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/17 01:18:55 pm
596.01 GBp   -1.16%
OFFRE

IG Design : Results of General Meeting

09/17/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

17 September 2018

IG Design Group plc

("Design Group", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of General Meeting

IG Design Group plc, a leading designer, innovator and manufacturer of celebration, gifting, stationery and creative play products, announces that, at the General Meeting held at 11.00 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, the Company confirms that, subject to admission, inter alia, becoming effective, it will on 19 September 2018 issue and allot 3,544,000 new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Second Tranche Placing. Application has been made for the Second Tranche Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 19 September 2018.

Following admission of the Second Tranche Placing Shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will comprise 77,910,654 ordinary shares, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company will be 77,910,654, which may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the voting rights of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further details of the Second Tranche Placing can be found in the announcement dated 28 August 2018 and the circular posted to shareholders on 29 August 2018, which are available to view on the Company's website at www.thedesigngroup.com.Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the circular.

For further information, please contact:

IG Design Group plc

Tel: 01525 887310

Paul Fineman, Chief Executive

Giles Willits, Chief Financial Officer

Cenkos Securities plc

Tel: 020 7397 8900

Stephen Keys

Harry Hargreaves

Alma PR

Tel: 0208 004 4217

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

designgroup@almapr.co.uk

Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

Disclaimer

IG Design Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:22:04 UTC
