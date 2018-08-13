IG : Annual report

Posted:

13/8/2018

Today, IG Group publishes its Annual Report for the year ending 31 May 2018. We're delighted to announce that, against a backdrop of intense regulatory scrutiny of our sector, the business has performed extremely well - achieving record revenue, operating profit and earnings.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Hetherington, says, 'I am proud of the way our people have ensured we are well positioned to adapt to regulatory change. We will continue with the investments we are making to deliver long-term sustainable growth and attractive shareholder returns.'

View our full results in the complete Annual Report, using the link below:

You can access more results and updates from the 2017-2018 financial year here.