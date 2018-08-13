Log in
IG GROUP HOLDINGS (IGG)
IG : Annual report

08/13/2018 | 12:10pm CEST
Posted:

13/8/2018

Today, IG Group publishes its Annual Report for the year ending 31 May 2018. We're delighted to announce that, against a backdrop of intense regulatory scrutiny of our sector, the business has performed extremely well - achieving record revenue, operating profit and earnings.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Hetherington, says, 'I am proud of the way our people have ensured we are well positioned to adapt to regulatory change. We will continue with the investments we are making to deliver long-term sustainable growth and attractive shareholder returns.'

View our full results in the complete Annual Report, using the link below:

You can access more results and updates from the 2017-2018 financial year here.

Disclaimer

IG Group Holdings plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 10:09:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 528 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 199 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 16,69
P/E ratio 2020 15,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,87x
Capitalization 3 282 M
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geoffrey Hetherington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew J. Green Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Richard Mainwaring Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Noble Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS22.72%4 172
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-9.87%88 303
MORGAN STANLEY-7.78%87 522
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.48%68 444
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-9.56%27 983
HUATAI SECURITIES-10.31%17 541
