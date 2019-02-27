IG Group : Announces Launch of Foreign Exchange Provider IG US

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IG Group ('IG') - a global leader in online trading - announces today the launch of IG US, its US-based subsidiary offering foreign exchange (forex) trading.

After being named the best forex broker in the UK in 2018, IG brings its award-winning service to the US market. IG will be offering market-leading prices, 24-hour customer service and extend its award-winning technology to an underserved US forex market.

"At IG we pride ourselves on championing the client, I am excited to bring that same focus to serve the United States market," said June Felix, IG Group CEO. "We see this initiative as a significant growth opportunity and we're excited about IG's future in the US."

IG clients can trade over 80 currency pairs, with lower spreads on major pairs vs the top two US forex brokers, and zero commission.

"The US forex market has been fairly stagnant and underserved," said Rupert Osborne, IG US CEO. "We want to shake things up and offer US traders better pricing with 24-hour customer support on a newly designed platform – we want to give them a better way to trade forex."

The IG trading platform was specifically designed with traders in mind, engineered to handle high traffic volumes and place large numbers of trades quickly. These design features lead to a faster, more stable way to place trades at better prices. The IG platform integrates news feeds and live TV with real time charts built with HTML5 technology. IG also offers its own native mobile apps for iOS and Android devices and supports MT4.

IG US is a Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Forex Dealer Member of the National Futures Association (NFA).

About IG US

IG US offices are located in the heart of the Chicago financial district. Members of the IG US leadership team include financial industry veterans Rupert Osborne, CEO; Ron Wetzel, Financial Controller; Karen DeGroot, Chief Compliance Officer; and Conor Shea, Head of US Marketing.

About IG Group

IG empowers informed, decisive, adventurous people to access opportunities in over 15,000 financial markets. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, the company puts client needs at the heart of everything it does.

IG's vision is to be a global leader in retail trading and investments. Established in 1974 as the world's first financial derivatives firm, it continued leading the way by launching the world's first online and iPhone trading services.

IG is now an award-winning, multi-platform trading company, the world's No.1 provider of CFDs* and a global leader in forex. It provides leveraged trading services, and offers an execution-only share dealing service in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands. IG has a range of affordable, fully managed investment portfolios, which provide a comprehensive offering to investors and active traders.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: IGG), IG Group is a component of the FTSE 250 index, with offices across Europe, including a Swiss bank, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the US, where it also offers on-exchange limited risk derivatives via the Nadex brand.

*Based on revenue excluding FX (from published financial statements, February 2018).

