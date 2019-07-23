Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IG Group Holdings    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS

(IGG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/23 03:06:59 am
579.5 GBp   -0.19%
02:55aTighter rules hammer IG Group annual profit
RE
06/06CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
RE
05/22IG : shares jump as it sets out goals to return to growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tighter rules hammer IG Group annual profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:55am EDT
Dealers work on the IG Group trading floor in London, Britain

(Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group Holdings on Tuesday reported a slump of almost a third in its earnings for the year, hurt by Europe's clampdown on the provision of access to high-stakes financial betting to amateur traders.

The mid-cap company, which allows individuals and other non-institutional retail investors to bet on stock, currency and oil market moves, said pretax profit plummeted 31% to 194.3 million pounds for the 12 months ended May 31.

IG, like rivals Plus500 Ltd and CMC Markets, has struggled as regulators tighten rules on platforms which have allowed anyone with a bank card to make highly-leveraged bets on markets via mobile phone apps and simple online browsers.

IG Group unveiled a plan in May to battle that hit and drive growth while warning that full-year results would be impacted by low levels of financial market volatility. It reiterated that last message on Tuesday.

"Market conditions throughout FY19, and particularly in the second half of the financial year, were much less favourable overall than in FY18," the company said.

A number of major indicators of market volatility, for example euro and yen currency market options, have hit long-term lows this year. Others - including the VIX <.VIX> indicator of Wall St volatility during a sell-off in May - have at times been much higher than during the same period last year.

IG, which started off as a spread-betting firm taking bets on the gold market in 1974 with just three employees, said it expects operating expenses to rise by about 30 million pounds this year due to higher promotional spending and client costs.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 3.11% 99.5 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -2.06% 580.6 Delayed Quote.1.75%
PLUS500 LTD 0.00% 652.8 Delayed Quote.-52.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IG GROUP HOLDINGS
02:55aTighter rules hammer IG Group annual profit
RE
06/17IG : Groups exec director Jon Noble assumes new role
AQ
06/06CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
RE
05/22IG : shares jump as it sets out goals to return to growth
RE
05/17IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : annual sales release
04/29IG : WEEDED OUT Trading platform IG ditches cannabis stocks over trading lawsuit..
AQ
04/16IG : Chairman to step down at AGM
AQ
04/15IG : Chairman Andy Green to step down
RE
04/12Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
RE
04/03CMC shares hit record low on profit warning as finance chief plans exit
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 475 M
EBIT 2019 190 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Finance 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 7,45%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,76x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 2 128 M
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 669,00  GBp
Last Close Price 580,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew J. Green Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Richard Mainwaring Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Noble Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS1.75%2 657
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC28.11%79 651
MORGAN STANLEY11.95%73 826
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)2.87%57 619
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY44.78%37 064
HUATAI SECURITIES30.68%25 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group