Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IG Group Holdings plc    IGG   GB00B06QFB75

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/20 11:30:00 am
819.25 GBX   +0.28%
02:51pIG : Full Year Results announcement
PU
07/10Gold poised for fifth straight weekly rise as risk appetite wanes
RE
07/03CMC Markets sees upbeat 2021 earnings on robust client trading
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IG : Full Year Results announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

IG Group Full Year Results announcement

IG Group will be announcing its Full Year Results at 7am (UK time) on 23rd July, 2020.

June Felix, CEO, and Charlie Rozes, CFO, will be presenting a summary of the 2020 financial year's results at 9.30am (UK time). This will be accessible via live audio webcast, or audio conference call.

Disclaimer

IG Group Holdings plc published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 18:50:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
02:51pIG : Full Year Results announcement
PU
07/10Gold poised for fifth straight weekly rise as risk appetite wanes
RE
07/03CMC Markets sees upbeat 2021 earnings on robust client trading
RE
06/30IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
06/11London stocks battered for fourth day on virus fears, Fed outlook
RE
06/04IG Group estimates FY net trading revenue of 649 million stg
RE
06/04IG : Pre-close trading update
PU
05/31IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and votin..
CO
05/29IG : FY20 pre close trading update
PU
05/13TP ICAP cautious on raising forecasts after first-quarter boom
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 648 M 820 M 820 M
Net income 2020 244 M 309 M 309 M
Net cash 2020 377 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,29%
Capitalization 3 012 M 3 809 M 3 811 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 889
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 797,43 GBX
Last Close Price 817,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charlie Arthur Rozes Chief Financial Officer
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC17.55%3 767
MORGAN STANLEY2.52%82 580
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.05%75 809
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED21.15%48 729
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.72.62%44 871
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.69%43 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group