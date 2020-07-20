IG : Full Year Results announcement

IG Group Full Year Results announcement
IG Group will be announcing its Full Year Results at 7am (UK time) on 23rd July, 2020.
June Felix, CEO, and Charlie Rozes, CFO, will be presenting a summary of the 2020 financial year's results at 9.30am (UK time). This will be accessible via live audio webcast, or audio conference call.
