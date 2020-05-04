IG : New CFO appointment

The Board of IG Group Holdings plc ('IG' or 'the Company'), a global leader in online trading, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Rozes as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This follows the announcement made on 21 January 2020 of Paul Mainwaring's intention to retire. Charlie will join IG on 1 June 2020 as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, following which there will be a month's handover from Paul before he leaves the Company.

Commenting on the appointment, June Felix, Chief Executive Officer said: 'I am thrilled that Charlie is joining the executive team of IG. He brings extensive international experience of leading and working with UK and overseas operations and has successfully driven a number of substantial growth programmes throughout his career. Charlie's UK PLC and executive director experience will further support IG as it continues to grow its sustainable and diversified global business and in achieving its strategic growth ambitions. I would also like to thank Paul for his tremendous contribution to the Company and look forward to continuing to work with him over the next few months as we orchestrate an orderly transition of his responsibilities to Charlie.'

Chairman Mike McTighe commented: 'Following a rigorous process, I am delighted that Charlie is joining the Board bringing with him his extensive financial services knowledge and experience and a proven track record of leading high-performing businesses.'

Charlie Rozes said 'I am very excited to be joining IG at this important time in its history and look forward to working with June Felix and the executive team in their objective of executing the delivery of the Company's global growth strategy.'

