IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(IGG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/04 04:03:42 am
749.75 GBp   +0.17%
03:49aIG : New CFO appointment
PU
04/27IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : The resistance should give in
04/24Online trading platform IG Group sees volumes spike as pandemic fuels volatility
RE
IG : New CFO appointment

05/04/2020 | 03:49am EDT

The Board of IG Group Holdings plc ('IG' or 'the Company'), a global leader in online trading, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Rozes as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This follows the announcement made on 21 January 2020 of Paul Mainwaring's intention to retire. Charlie will join IG on 1 June 2020 as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, following which there will be a month's handover from Paul before he leaves the Company.

Commenting on the appointment, June Felix, Chief Executive Officer said: 'I am thrilled that Charlie is joining the executive team of IG. He brings extensive international experience of leading and working with UK and overseas operations and has successfully driven a number of substantial growth programmes throughout his career. Charlie's UK PLC and executive director experience will further support IG as it continues to grow its sustainable and diversified global business and in achieving its strategic growth ambitions. I would also like to thank Paul for his tremendous contribution to the Company and look forward to continuing to work with him over the next few months as we orchestrate an orderly transition of his responsibilities to Charlie.'

Chairman Mike McTighe commented: 'Following a rigorous process, I am delighted that Charlie is joining the Board bringing with him his extensive financial services knowledge and experience and a proven track record of leading high-performing businesses.'

Charlie Rozes said 'I am very excited to be joining IG at this important time in its history and look forward to working with June Felix and the executive team in their objective of executing the delivery of the Company's global growth strategy.'

Disclaimer

IG Group Holdings plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:48:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 616 M
EBIT 2020 271 M
Net income 2020 220 M
Finance 2020 371 M
Yield 2020 5,77%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
EV / Sales2021 4,21x
Capitalization 2 752 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 777,00  GBp
Last Close Price 748,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Paul Richard Mainwaring Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC7.70%3 450
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-22.98%60 902
MORGAN STANLEY-24.88%60 501
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-23.36%46 921
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.42%40 137
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.83%32 806
