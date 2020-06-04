Log in
02:30aIG : estimates FY net trading revenue of 649 million stg
RE
02:06aIG : Pre-close trading update
PU
05/29IG : FY20 pre close trading update
PU
IG : estimates FY net trading revenue of 649 million stg

06/04/2020 | 02:30am EDT

IG Group is forecasting full year net trading revenue of around 649 million pounds, up from 476.9 million pounds last year as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to boost trading volumes.

In a trading update on Thursday, the company said financial market volatility had remained elevated and it has continued to see high levels of client activity.

Fourth quarter net trading revenue is now estimated to be around 259 million pounds compared with 117.9 million pounds last year, IG said.

The company said it will take a cautious approach in returning staff to its offices around the world, in keeping with guidance of local governments as lockdown measures aimed curbing the spread of COVID-19 begin to ease.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Maiya Keidan)

Financials
Sales 2020 642 M 806 M 806 M
Net income 2020 245 M 307 M 307 M
Net cash 2020 375 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 2 927 M 3 688 M 3 670 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 889
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
IG Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 793,29 GBp
Last Close Price 796,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
June Yee Felix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Chairman
Jonathan Mark Noble Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Paul Richard Mainwaring Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bridget Elizabeth Messer Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC14.53%3 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.42%75 507
MORGAN STANLEY-8.24%73 914
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-16.93%50 866
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-9.49%38 588
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.20.09%31 180
