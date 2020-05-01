Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IGas Energy plc    IGAS   GB00BZ042C28

IGAS ENERGY PLC

(IGAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/30 11:35:50 am
28.5 GBp   --.--%
02:14aIGAS ENERGY : 01/05/2020 Operations Update
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/04/2020 Grant of Awards under the MRP and EIP
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/04/2020 Full Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGas Energy : 01/05/2020 Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:14am EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

1 May 2020

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Operations Update

IGas is today providing an update on further actions it has taken to mitigate the impact of continued low oil prices during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

As we announced on 9 April 2020, at our final results, we would continue to keep costs under review in the light of continued oil price and market volatility. Whilst all of the Group's operations continue to function effectively, we consider it prudent, with Brent at c.$25/bbl and gas prices at c.15p/therm, to temporarily shut-in a number of sites during the months of May 2020 and June 2020. The impact of the shut-in will be to reduce production by c.600 boepd for this period. We have 50,000 bbls hedged at an average price of $53/bbl in May 2020 and June 2020 and this will now represent c.90% of expected production.

Due to the anticipated reduction in operating costs associated with the shut-in sites, this action will have a positive impact on cash flow during these two months of c.£500k. Those employees impacted will be furloughed in line with the Government scheme.

We will review the situation in mid-June 2020 to reassess the oil price and the situation regarding the furlough scheme and update the market as appropriate.

Commenting Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer, said:

'As the majority of our sites are owned and operated by us 100%, it gives us the flexibility to be able to temporarily shut-in a number of sites and the ability to rapidly restore production, at those sites, once energy prices improve.

We continue to make the health and safety of our staff and local communities our priority whilst actively managing our asset base for the benefit of our shareholders.

We believe we have positioned the business as well as possible to weather the current unprecedented market conditions and will continue to take further actions as and when appropriate.'

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plcTel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Tejas Padalkar

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Tom Rider/Neil Elliot

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio

Vigo Communications Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IGAS ENERGY PLC
02:14aIGAS ENERGY : 01/05/2020 Operations Update
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/04/2020 Grant of Awards under the MRP and EIP
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/04/2020 Full Year Results
PU
03/25IGAS ENERGY : 25/03/2020 Trading Statement and COVID-19 Update
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/23British companies mothball results as virus shreds financial market rulebook
RE
03/23IGAS ENERGY : 23/03/2020 Final Results Delayed
PU
02/11IGAS ENERGY : 11/02/2020 Competent Persons Report
PU
02/06IGAS ENERGY : 06/02/2020 Reserves and Trading Update
PU
01/27IGAS ENERGY : 27/01/2020 Additional Listing/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 40,9 M
EBIT 2019 7,10 M
Net income 2019 3,40 M
Debt 2019 6,75 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,67x
P/E ratio 2020 96,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
Capitalization 35,1 M
Chart IGAS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
IGas Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGAS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,67  GBp
Last Close Price 29,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen David Bowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cuthbert John McDowell Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer
Ross Pearson Technical Director
Philip Jackson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGAS ENERGY PLC-40.21%44
CNOOC LIMITED-0.11%50 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.26%45 454
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.28%27 776
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-50.52%17 624
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-59.72%15 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group