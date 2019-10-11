Log in
IGas Energy : 11/10/2019 Board Change

10/11/2019 | 02:51am EDT

11 October 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Board Change

IGas announces that Mike McTighe is to step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman and leave the Board with immediate effect, for personal reasons. Cuth McDowell, Senior Independent Non-executive Director, will assume the role of interim Non-executive Chairman.

Commenting Stephen Bowler, IGas Chief Executive, said:

'On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Mike for his considerable contribution to the Company and valued leadership over the last three years. Initially, Mike helped steer IGas through a challenging refinancing and more recently through the successful reserve based lending facility. He leaves the Company well financed, and in a much stronger position.'

Mike McTighe said:

'I am saddened to have to step down at this time, but I leave the company in much better shape than when I first arrived and ready to seize the future opportunities open to it in the UK energy market as we transition to Net Zero in 2050, still requiring a significant contribution from gas in the mix. I wish Steve and the board all the best over the coming years.'

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plcTel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Neil Coleman

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio

Vigo Communications Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 06:50:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 43,5 M
EBIT 2019 10,1 M
Net income 2019 7,80 M
Debt 2019 4,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,17x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 63,4 M
Chart IGAS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
IGas Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 123,33  GBp
Last Close Price 52,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen David Bowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer
Ross Pearson Technical Director
Cuthbert John McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGAS ENERGY PLC-45.75%78
CNOOC LIMITED-5.43%65 217
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.88%60 991
EOG RESOURCES INC.-21.35%39 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-33.46%36 531
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.73%29 049
