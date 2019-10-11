IGas Energy : 11/10/2019 Board Change

11 October 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Board Change

IGas announces that Mike McTighe is to step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman and leave the Board with immediate effect, for personal reasons. Cuth McDowell, Senior Independent Non-executive Director, will assume the role of interim Non-executive Chairman.

Commenting Stephen Bowler, IGas Chief Executive, said:

'On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Mike for his considerable contribution to the Company and valued leadership over the last three years. Initially, Mike helped steer IGas through a challenging refinancing and more recently through the successful reserve based lending facility. He leaves the Company well financed, and in a much stronger position.'

Mike McTighe said:

'I am saddened to have to step down at this time, but I leave the company in much better shape than when I first arrived and ready to seize the future opportunities open to it in the UK energy market as we transition to Net Zero in 2050, still requiring a significant contribution from gas in the mix. I wish Steve and the board all the best over the coming years.'

