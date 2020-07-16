IGas Energy : 16/07/2020 Additional Listing

16 July 2020
IGas Energy plc (AIM:IGas)
('IGas' or the 'Company')
Additional Listing
The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 750,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange to satisfy the issue of shares under a salary sacrifice scheme.
It is expected that the admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 21 July 2020. When issued, the Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.
ENQUIRIES
For further information please contact:
|
IGas Energy plc
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899
|
Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs
|
|
|
|
Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970
|
Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Tejas Padalkar
|
|
|
|
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000
|
Tom Rider/Neil Elliot
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000
|
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio
|
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230
|
Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon
|
