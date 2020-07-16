Log in
IGas Energy : 16/07/2020 Additional Listing

07/16/2020 | 02:06am EDT

16 July 2020

IGas Energy plc (AIM:IGas)

('IGas' or the 'Company')

Additional Listing

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 750,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange to satisfy the issue of shares under a salary sacrifice scheme.

It is expected that the admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 21 July 2020. When issued, the Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

ENQUIRIES

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Tejas Padalkar

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Tom Rider/Neil Elliot

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio

Vigo Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 06:05:00 UTC
