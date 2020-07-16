IGas Energy : 16/07/2020 Additional Listing

16 July 2020

IGas Energy plc (AIM:IGas)

('IGas' or the 'Company')

Additional Listing

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 750,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange to satisfy the issue of shares under a salary sacrifice scheme.

It is expected that the admission of these Ordinary Shares will become effective on 21 July 2020. When issued, the Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

ENQUIRIES

For further information please contact: