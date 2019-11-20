Log in
IGAS ENERGY PLC

IGAS ENERGY PLC

(IGAS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/20 03:15:09 am
35.5 GBp   -0.84%
02:55aIGAS ENERGY : 20/11/2019 Financing Update
PU
11/04UK shale gas explorers' shares fall on fracking moratorium
RE
11/04IGAS ENERGY : 04/11/2019 Response to Government Statement on Fracking
PU
IGas Energy : 20/11/2019 Financing Update

0
11/20/2019 | 02:55am EST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

20 November 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Financing Update

IGas announces that it has now completed the repayment of its Secured Bonds at par value (100%) plus accrued interest through the drawdown of $25 million from the recently announced Reserve-Based Lending Facility ('RBL') with BMO Capital Markets. Accordingly, this transaction has no impact on net debt, which was £5.3 million as at 31 October 2019. The RBL has a five-year term, an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.0% and matures in September 2024.

Net production for the year to 31 December 2019 remains on track and at the top end of the range previously guided, between 2,200 - 2,400 boepd, with operating costs still anticipated to be $31/boe. Assuming current exchange rate levels the company will generate c. £15 million of free operating cash flow in 2019 from the conventional business before administrative expenses, capital investment and finance costs.

Stephen Bowler, IGas CEO, said:

'It is very pleasing to announce the completion of the refinancing, which brings with it greater available capital to grow our conventional business, alongside a reduction of financing costs of c. $1 million on an annualised basis. '

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plcTel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Neil Coleman

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Tom Rider/Neil Elliot/Jeremy Low/Tom Hughes

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio

Vigo Communications Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 07:54:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 41,2 M
EBIT 2019 7,65 M
Net income 2019 4,65 M
Debt 2019 5,57 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,68x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 43,4 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 115,00  GBp
Last Close Price 35,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 319%
Spread / Average Target 221%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen David Bowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cuthbert John McDowell Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer
Ross Pearson Technical Director
Philip Jackson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGAS ENERGY PLC-62.86%56
CNOOC LIMITED-0.82%68 794
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.31%62 215
EOG RESOURCES INC.-19.28%41 457
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-35.97%35 107
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.54%33 333
