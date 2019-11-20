IGas Energy : 20/11/2019 Financing Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

20 November 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Financing Update

IGas announces that it has now completed the repayment of its Secured Bonds at par value (100%) plus accrued interest through the drawdown of $25 million from the recently announced Reserve-Based Lending Facility ('RBL') with BMO Capital Markets. Accordingly, this transaction has no impact on net debt, which was £5.3 million as at 31 October 2019. The RBL has a five-year term, an interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.0% and matures in September 2024.

Net production for the year to 31 December 2019 remains on track and at the top end of the range previously guided, between 2,200 - 2,400 boepd, with operating costs still anticipated to be $31/boe. Assuming current exchange rate levels the company will generate c. £15 million of free operating cash flow in 2019 from the conventional business before administrative expenses, capital investment and finance costs.

Stephen Bowler, IGas CEO, said:

'It is very pleasing to announce the completion of the refinancing, which brings with it greater available capital to grow our conventional business, alongside a reduction of financing costs of c. $1 million on an annualised basis. '

