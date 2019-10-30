IGas Energy : 30/10/2019 Joint Broker Appointment

30 October 2019
IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)
('IGas' or 'the Company')
Joint Broker Appointment
IGas is pleased to announce the appointment of BMO Capital Markets Limited as Joint Brokers with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
|
IGas Energy plc
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899
|
Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs
|
|
|
|
Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970
|
Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Neil Coleman
|
|
|
|
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000
|
Tom Rider/Neil Elliot/Jeremy Low/Tom Hughes
|
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000
|
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio
|
|
|
|
Vigo Communications
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230
|
Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon
|
Disclaimer
IGas Energy plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:36:01 UTC