IGAS ENERGY PLC

IGAS ENERGY PLC

(IGAS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/30 04:11:30 am
45.18 GBp   +1.53%
30/10/2019 Joint Broker Appointment
PU
10/24IGAS ENERGY : 24/10/2019 Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/14IGAS ENERGY : 14/10/2019 Conventional Project Update
PU
IGas Energy : 30/10/2019 Joint Broker Appointment

10/30/2019 | 04:37am EDT

30 October 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGAS)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Joint Broker Appointment

IGas is pleased to announce the appointment of BMO Capital Markets Limited as Joint Brokers with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Neil Coleman

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Tom Rider/Neil Elliot/Jeremy Low/Tom Hughes

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor/James Asensio

Vigo Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:36:01 UTC
