IGAS Energy : 28/06/2019 Ellesmere Port Appeal Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.
28 June 2019
IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGas)
('IGas' or 'the Company')
Ellesmere Port Appeal Update
The Ellesmere Port appeal that was going to be determined by a Government appointed Planning Inspector has now been called in by the Secretary of State to determine himself.
The reason for this direction is 'that the appeal involves proposals for exploring anddeveloping shale gas which amount to proposals for development of major importancehaving more than local significance. The Government has made clear in the WMS of May2018 that it would consider carefully recovering appeals of this nature.'
A further update will be made as appropriate.
For further information please contact:
IGas Energy plc
Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899
Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer
Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer
Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs
Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970
Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Neil Coleman
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
Vigo Communications
Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230
Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon
Disclaimer
IGas Energy plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:15:08 UTC