Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IGAS Energy PLC       GB00B29PWM59

IGAS ENERGY PLC
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 06/15
77 GBp   +1 844.44%
02:16aIGAS ENERGY : 28/06/2019 Ellesmere Port Appeal Update
PU
06/27IGAS ENERGY : 27/06/2019 Springs Road SR-01 Shale Exploration Well Results
PU
06/04IGAS ENERGY : 04/06/2019 Conventional Project Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IGAS Energy : 28/06/2019 Ellesmere Port Appeal Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:16am EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

28 June 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGas)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Ellesmere Port Appeal Update

The Ellesmere Port appeal that was going to be determined by a Government appointed Planning Inspector has now been called in by the Secretary of State to determine himself.

The reason for this direction is 'that the appeal involves proposals for exploring anddeveloping shale gas which amount to proposals for development of major importancehaving more than local significance. The Government has made clear in the WMS of May2018 that it would consider carefully recovering appeals of this nature.'

A further update will be made as appropriate.

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale/Jeremy Ellis/Neil Coleman

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Vigo Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona/Chris McMahon

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IGAS ENERGY PLC
02:16aIGAS ENERGY : 28/06/2019 Ellesmere Port Appeal Update
PU
06/27IGAS ENERGY : 27/06/2019 Springs Road SR-01 Shale Exploration Well Results
PU
06/04IGAS ENERGY : 04/06/2019 Conventional Project Update
PU
05/21IGAS ENERGY : 21/05/2019 Board Appointment
PU
04/29IGAS ENERGY : 29/04/2019 Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/04/2019 Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
PU
03/29EGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road-1 Reaches Total Depth
AQ
03/28EGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road-1 Reaches Total Depth
AQ
03/28IGAS ENERGY : 28/03/2019 Grant of Awards under the MRP and EIP
PU
03/28IGAS ENERGY : 28/03/2019 Full Year Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 40,3 M
EBIT 2019 6,45 M
Net income 2019 3,50 M
Debt 2019 1,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
P/E ratio 2020 7,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 69,2 M
Chart IGAS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
IGAS Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen David Bowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Non-Executive Chairman
John Malcolm Blaymires Chief Operating Officer
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer
Cuthbert John McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGAS ENERGY PLC633.33%87
CNOOC LTD10.69%75 932
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.64%70 919
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.62%54 022
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.86%37 715
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.79%35 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About