IGAS Energy : 28/06/2019 Ellesmere Port Appeal Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

28 June 2019

IGas Energy plc (AIM: IGas)

('IGas' or 'the Company')

Ellesmere Port Appeal Update

The Ellesmere Port appeal that was going to be determined by a Government appointed Planning Inspector has now been called in by the Secretary of State to determine himself.

The reason for this direction is 'that the appeal involves proposals for exploring anddeveloping shale gas which amount to proposals for development of major importancehaving more than local significance. The Government has made clear in the WMS of May2018 that it would consider carefully recovering appeals of this nature.'

A further update will be made as appropriate.

