IGE+XAO

IGE+XAO

(IGE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Consolidated turnover for 1st quarter 2019: A favourable first quarter

0
04/17/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

Toulouse, the IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for 1st quarter 2019 (in IFRS norms)

(Period from 1st January 2019 to 31 March 2019).

A favourable first quarter

Consolidated turnover for IGE+XAO over the 1st quarter of 2019 stands at 8,516,319 euros, up 7.3% compared to 2018. This sharp increase is the result of both the sustained activity of SME/SMI sales in France as well as abroad and the good resistance of Major Accounts sales.

Like commercial activity, the beginning of this period was particularly dynamic from a technical standpoint, with in particular the achievement of significant developments concerning the future versions of the SEE Electrical PLM (Management of the life cycle of electrical facilities), SEE Electrical Expert (Computer Aided Design software dedicated to electricity) and SEE Electrical 3D Panel+ (Design and manufacture of electrical cabinets in 3D) software. In addition, substantial efforts were deployed in the area of Cloud technology.

From a financial standpoint, the Group is solidly structured with, at 31 December 2018, equity of 37 million euros, almost no bank debt and a cash flow of over 33 million euros. Backed with its results and its solid fundamentals, the Group intends to pursue its development plan while still retaining a high level of profitability.

In this context, the Combined Annual General Meeting of 12 April 2019 approved the distribution of a dividend of 1.55 euros per share effective 18 April 2019.

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:27:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 31,4 M
EBIT 2018 8,80 M
Net income 2018 6,50 M
Finance 2018 32,1 M
Yield 2018 0,93%
P/E ratio 2018 33,33
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 226 M
Chart IGE+XAO
Duration : Period :
IGE+XAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGE+XAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 143 €
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Di Crescenzo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Revel-Mouroz Director
Charles Baudron Director
Corinne De Pradier D'Agrain Director
Christian Colin Head-Press Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGE+XAO27.48%256
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.18%926 573
RED HAT3.80%32 283
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.96%27 057
SPLUNK INC27.34%20 038
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.63%18 193
