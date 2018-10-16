IGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for 3rd quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).

Toulouse, the IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for 3rd quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1stJuly 2018 to 30thSeptember 2018).

Following the change in the close-out date of the accounts decided by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2018, IGE+XAO announces its consolidated turnover for the third quarter of 2018; the latter amounts to 7,484,294 euros compared to 7,209,186 euros one year earlier, which is an increase of 3.82%. Over the first 9 months of 2018, consolidated turnover reached 23,497,589 euros compared to 23,206,061 euros in 2017, which is an increase of 1.26%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of the application of IFRS 15 over this period, the growth in the activity would have been 1.79%.

[Attachment]