Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  IGE+XAO    IGE   FR0000030827

IGE+XAO (IGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for 3rd quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:58pm CEST

Toulouse, the IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for 3rd quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1stJuly 2018 to 30thSeptember 2018).

Following the change in the close-out date of the accounts decided by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2018, IGE+XAO announces its consolidated turnover for the third quarter of 2018; the latter amounts to 7,484,294 euros compared to 7,209,186 euros one year earlier, which is an increase of 3.82%. Over the first 9 months of 2018, consolidated turnover reached 23,497,589 euros compared to 23,206,061 euros in 2017, which is an increase of 1.26%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of the application of IFRS 15 over this period, the growth in the activity would have been 1.79%.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 16:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IGE+XAO
06:58pIGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for 3rd quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).
PU
05:46pIGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for third quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).
GL
05:46pIGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for third quarter 2018 (in IFRS norms).
AQ
10/12Safran, Alstom, IGE + XAO Create Rail-Electrical Systems Development Centre
DJ
10/12IGE+XAO : Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence dedicated to ..
AQ
10/12IGE+XAO : Alstom, IGE+XAO and Safran create a Centre of Excellence dedicated to ..
GL
09/30IGE+XAO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/31IGE+XAO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/31IGE+XAO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/30IGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms)
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 31,4 M
EBIT 2018 8,80 M
Net income 2018 6,50 M
Finance 2018 32,1 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 27,05
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 192 M
Chart IGE+XAO
Duration : Period :
IGE+XAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGE+XAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 154 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Di Crescenzo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Revel-Mouroz Director
Charles Baudron Director
Corinne De Pradier D'Agrain Director
Christian Colin Head-Press Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGE+XAO2.39%223
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.79%840 207
RED HAT2.86%21 559
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.26%19 295
SPLUNK INC21.87%15 182
CITRIX SYSTEMS15.81%13 909
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.