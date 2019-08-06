Log in
IGE+XAO

(IGE)
IGE+XAO : Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

08/06/2019

IGE+XAO
Société Anonyme with capital of 5,021,866.85 euros
Head office : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac
31770 COLOMIERS
338 514 987 RCS Toulouse
SIRET: 338 514 987 000 76 – VAT number: FR 783.385.149.87

Regulated information

Half year statement regarding the liquidity contract signed with PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm

Toulouse, 6 August 2019

Under the liquidity contract granted by IGE+XAO to PORTZAMPARC Brokerage Firm (suspended from 31 July 2018 and until 31 December 2019), the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2019:

  • 2,366 shares IGE +XAO
  • Cash: € 140,277.95

It is reminded that during its implementation, the following means were included in the liquidity contract:

  • 2,500 shares IGE + XAO,
  • €49,250 in cash,

(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 14 October 2008)
(Additional inflow of €50,000 on 22 January 2016)

About the IGE+XAO Group
For over 33 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 375 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 92,900 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a key player in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts
IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37
Website: www.ige-xao.com
Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – CAC Mid & Small® Index – ISIN FR 0000030827
Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

