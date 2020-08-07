Log in
IGEA Pharma N : announces changes in its board

08/07/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces changes in its board

07-Aug-2020 / 23:27 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA announces changes in its board

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 7 August 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mr. Marco Seniga from its board of directors for personal reasons related to his retirement. Seniga also terminated his engagement with the company as director of marketing and sales.

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content), and intends to launch a diabetes type II prevention set in 2020. Non-ceruloplasmin bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. Since 2020, IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID-19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARC-CoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialities. IGEA commercializes dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and air sterilization and purification devices and expects to start commercializing medical bags and other polymeric based specialty devices for medical use during 2020.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

IGEA Contacts
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com
Patrick Pozzorini, CFO, +41 79 314 41 43, pozzorini@igeapharma.com

Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.


Additional features:


File: 20200807 igea nv_press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1113661

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1113661  07-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1113661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
