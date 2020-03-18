IGEA Pharma N : support Italian COVID-19 battle

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IGEA Pharma support Italian COVID-19 battle



18-March-2020 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 18 March 2020. IGEA Pharma (SIX: IGPH) today announced an explosion in the demand for dry aerosol devices in Italy as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak so severely affecting this country.

IGEA operates in air and surfaces sanitization with aerosol technology-based devices following the understandings on the acquisition of privately held Medical Jet. Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA: "The proven action of our aerosol solutions together with Rely+On Virkon(R) in reducing a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria is highly appreciated. We remain fully committed to contribute in solving the problems of contamination of the air and the surfaces in the environments with high infections and life-threatening risk".

The demand for aerosol solutions in Italy increased by 20 times compared to historic demand. As a result, IGEA and Medial Jet are enhancing the production capacities.

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and 'Alz1 Tab', a natural dietary supplement designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to launch a diabetes type II prevention set in 2020. Non-ceruloplasmin bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Determining and regulating non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialities. IGEA operates in air and inanimate environmental surface sanitization with aerosol technology-based devices and expects to start commercializing polymeric based infusion and transfusion solutions during 2020.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO Patrick Pozzorini, CFO

Phone: +31 23 568 94 94/+39 340 583 09 33 Phone: +31 23 568 94 94/+41 79 314 41 43

moccia@igeapharma.com pozzorini@igeapharma.com

ir@igearesearch.com



