IGEN Networks Corp : IGEN Announces $250,000 Dealer Pre-Load Order with East Coast Dealership Group

MURRIETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN, CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced its first dealer pre-load order located on the East Coast of the United States, a $250,000 USD sale signed on 9/26/2018 representing the first tranche for the activation of all assets for the dealership group.

Under IGEN's industry-leading dealer pre-load model, IGEN's Nimbo Tracking devices are pre-installed into all vehicles on the dealership lot, providing a unique and value-added inventory and lot management capability. Upon sale of the vehicle, the customer has the option to purchase the Nimbo device and prepay for multiple years of service on IGEN's customer application platform, providing valuable security, vehicle tracking, systems status and driver behavior services to vehicle owners. Doing so provides a high-value service to the consumer and an added profit center for the dealership.

''We are very excited to announce our first East Coast dealer pre-load partnership, a direct result of our previously announced sales team expansion into the Eastern Region,'' said Abel Sierra, Vice President and General Manager of Nimbo Tracking. This order represents the initial adoption of our technology to equip every vehicle on the dealer lot, which is then followed by sell-through revenue for the multi-year service bundles and replenishment of new devices as Nimbo Tracking equipped vehicles are sold and new vehicles come into inventory. We have proven very successful under this model with our dealership partners located on the West Coast, where we provide a value-added customer benefit and a notable profit driver for the dealer group. We look forward to continued market adoption gains for our platform and our technologies as more dealership groups learn about the unique benefits of our Nimbo Tracking platform.''

''This is the first of several dealership groups in the East Coast region that has launched from the trial stage to commercial deployment since we opened the Atlanta office several months ago,'' said Neil Chan, President & CEO of IGEN Networks Corp. ''Combined with our partnership channels with Advantage Parts Solution and Sprint, we now have the critical mass to service and support dealership groups across the United States including Texas and Florida where the largest dealerships groups reside.''

