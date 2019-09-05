Log in
IHEARTMEDIA INC

(IHRT)
iHeartMedia : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/05/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is the number one audio company in America. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; its iHeartRadio service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and information services for local communities, and uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners. The company uses the latest technology solutions to transform the company’s products and services for the benefit of its consumers, communities, partners and advertisers.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen F. Mills Global Chief Information Officer
Scott M. Sperling Director
John P. Connaughton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHEARTMEDIA INC899
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)24.31%248 392
COMCAST CORPORATION33.69%206 888
CBS CORPORATION-4.69%15 677
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP11.22%13 085
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE34.72%9 699
