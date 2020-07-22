iHeartMedia : Because Partners with iHeartMedia to Reach Older Adults with Critical Personal Care Products as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

NEW YORK and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because, an online destination for direct-to-consumer personal care products specially designed for older adults 65+, today announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic marketing partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America with the largest reach of any radio or television outlet.

For an audience that is largely underserved by other retailers, Because is a game changer, particularly now, when those 65+ are most at risk to leave their homes for the everyday products they need. With its mission of enabling older adults to live vibrant, independent lives coupled with leading edge product development and unparalleled customer service and support, Because has never been more relevant as the U.S. continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering with iHeartMedia's multiplatform audio network will allow Because to take advantage of iHeart's enormous reach across the U.S. to build awareness of its personal care products with a targeted audience in a strategic, effective and meaningful way.

"Broadcast radio advertising has a powerful, high-volume reach that is perfectly suited for the audience we serve, and we are proud to partner with the largest, most innovative network in the business with iHeartMedia," said Alexi Suvacioglu, CEO and Co-Founder of Because. "Tens of thousands of older adults rely on Because products every day and we take that very seriously. iHeartMedia believes in our products and services and we're thrilled to reach millions more through this partnership."

"We are proud to partner with a company that is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults, offering a seamless way to access essential products and services that provide comfort, while also improving their quality of life," said Peter Volynsky, iHeartMedia's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Ventures. "With our massive reach, iHeartMedia will help build awareness of these valuable personal care products and the convenience proposition that Because offers to millions of seniors and their families across the country."

Founded by Silicon Valley technology and retail executives in 2017, Because was built from the ground up to help older adults continue to live their best lives by delivering high-quality personal care products specially designed for today's aging population and their unique needs. For more information or to purchase Because products, visit www.becausemarket.com .

Because is an online destination for personal care products dedicated to the often-overlooked senior market. The site is a curated, convenient one-stop-shop designed to educate customers and direct them to the right products that allow them to live vibrant, independent lives. Because offers the highest quality, scientifically formulated personal care products to address conditions that often accompany aging including incontinence, personal hygiene, skincare, oral care, and pain and anxiety. Sold direct-to-consumer, Because products include adult protective underwear, pads, cleansers, creams, denture adhesive, mouthwash, vitamins, supplements, CBD products, and more. All products are discreetly shipped directly to a customer's home in easy-to-handle soft packages with large fonts that are easy to read. For more information, visit www.becausemarket.com .

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

