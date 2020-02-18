iHeartMedia : Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Log in
02/18/2020 | 04:51pm EST

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler will participate in a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in America. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; its iHeartRadio service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and information services for local communities, and uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners. The company uses the latest technology solutions to transform the company’s products and services for the benefit of its consumers, communities, partners and advertisers.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 663 M
EBIT 2019 574 M
Net income 2019 10 708 M
Debt 2019 5 752 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 0,24x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 2 611 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,00  $
Last Close Price 17,91  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Pittman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Bressler President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Stephen F. Mills Global Chief Information Officer
James A. Rasulo Lead Independent Director
Gary Barber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHEARTMEDIA INC0.00%2 611
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.52%251 931
COMCAST CORPORATION2.49%209 849
VIACOMCBS INC.-16.65%21 721
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.28%15 678
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.93%10 762
