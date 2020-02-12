iHeartMedia : Expands its Spanish-Language Podcast Offering

The iHeartPodcast Network serves Hispanic audiences with a slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts from Enrique Santos; and inks a multi-year development, co-production, distribution and sales partnership with reVOLVER Podcasts Audio Network

iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America and No. 1 commercial podcast publisher, announced today two new efforts aimed at expanding the iHeartPodcast Network with more Spanish-language and Hispanic-focused offerings. With the increasing importance and size of the U.S. Hispanic population, both Spanish and English speaking, the iHeartPodcast Network will roll out a slate of podcasts hosted and co-produced by Enrique Santos, notable on-air radio personality and Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino; and launch a multi-year development, co-production and distribution partnership with multicultural digital audio network, reVOLVER. These combined efforts will result in the development and promotion of high-quality iHeartRadio Original Podcasts hosted by the most popular Hispanic hosts across the country.

“Both Enrique Santos and reVOLVER are dedicated to authentically telling stories through the power of audio that represent and connect with the diverse Hispanic community,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “These new offerings create an opportunity to utilize iHeartMedia’s expansive network to amplify diverse voices and highlight genuinely captivating content. Our goal is to deliver the biggest, strongest slate of podcast content to Hispanic audiences nationwide – and this gets us there.”

Enrique Santos, nationally syndicated host of Tu Mañana con Enrique Santos on iHeartMedia’s TÚ 94.9FM in Miami, FL, will launch the podcast “Hola, My Name Is...” as the first in his new slate of shows. The podcast centers around insightful and honest conversations with celebrities, leaders and everyday people with the aim of showcasing the power and resilience of the Hispanic community. Enrique and iHeartMedia will co-develop additional podcasts in the areas of health, fashion and beauty, sports and the supernatural later this year.

“Being able to help elevate stories from my community is an enormous privilege,” said Santos. “Through iHeartMedia’s impressive network, I’m able to tell these stories in new ways while reaching listeners who may not always feel represented in media.”

Furthering iHeartMedia’s commitment to multicultural podcasting, its new collaboration with reVOLVER will result in an overall development, co-production and distribution partnership, including eight new co-produced podcasts per year, all focused on the Hispanic community. iHeartMedia’s extensive listener reach across the country will amplify reVOLVER’s quality content and help raise more diverse voices in the podcasting space.

As part of the agreement, all new and existing reVOLVER Podcasts will join the iHeartPodcast Network and capitalize on iHeartMedia’s unique ability to promote and introduce the podcasts to the vast majority of the country, reaching hundreds of millions of new potential listeners nationwide. iHeartMedia will also become the exclusive sales representative of the reVOLVER Podcast network.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic alliance with iHeartMedia,” said Jack Hobbs, CEO and Co-Founder of reVOLVER Podcasts. “It will allow us to increase our programming, create new offerings for advertisers and accelerate our audience growth.”

In 2019, reVOLVER saw over 50 million downloads across its ecosystem and developed successful, engaging shows such as “El Show de Piolín” hosted by Eddie “Piolín” Sotelo; “Don Cheto Al Aire, The Power of Us” hosted by Rosie Rivera; “Anik & Florian” hosted by Jon Anik & Kenneth Florian and “Sasquatch Chronicles” hosted by Wes Germer.

“This expansive partnership is game changing for reVOLVER and will help the company capitalize on the scale it has achieved in the multicultural podcast space since its launch in 2016,” added Joe Uva, reVOLVER Chairman.

The iHeartPodcast Network is home to more than 750 original podcasts with more than 150 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between – making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world. iHeartRadio is home to the most successful podcast of all time, “Stuff You Should Know” and creator of hits like “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” “Disgraceland” and the “Atlanta Monster” series as well as fosters over a hundred shows from its on-air talent like the popular “Bobbycast” and “The Breakfast Club” radio show podcasts. These shows are distributed on all major podcast platforms including the iHeartRadio app, which additionally distributes more than 280,000 shows.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Born to Cuban parents in Chicago, Illinois, Santos gravitates fluidly between the Hispanic and mainstream American radio landscapes. His bilingual broadcasts are a crossover hit combining humor, social satire, and political commentary to bridge the cultural and generational divide of a diverse cosmopolitan audience. Santos has built an enthusiastic following with a comedic repertoire consisting of phone pranks, interviews and a trademark form of fresh and unique interaction amongst celebrities. Enrique’s extravagant radio persona has made him one of the most popular Hispanic radio hosts in America and earned him unprecedented access to some of the biggest names in pop culture.

reVOLVER Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to “El Show de Piolín,” “Don Cheto al Aire,” “Latinos Out Loud,” “Sasquatch Chronicles,” and “Anik & Florian,” plus more than 50 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, the podcasts are distributed on reVOLVERPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora and iHeartMedia. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

