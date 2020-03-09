iHeartMedia : Form4

Log in
03/09/2020 | 07:14pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Hamilton Scott D

iHeartMedia, Inc. [ IHRT ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

20880 STONE OAK PARKWAY

3/9/2020

See remarks

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78258

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

3/9/2020

P

360

A

$11.17

10723

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Hamilton Scott D

20880 STONE OAK PARKWAY

See remarks

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78258

Signatures

/s/ Scott D. Hamilton

3/9/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Exhibit 24

SECTION 16 POWER OF ATTORNEY

With respect to holdings of and transactions in securities issued by iHeartMedia, Inc.(the "Company"), the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints the officers of the Company listed on Schedule Aattached hereto and as may be amended from time to time, or any of them signing singly, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, to act as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules thereunder;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in the discretion of such attorney-in-fact.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution and resubstitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-facts substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

The undersigned acknowledges that the attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is any Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys- in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 9th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Scott D. Hamilton Scott D. Hamilton

Schedule A

Individuals Appointed as Attorney-in-Fact with Full Power of Substitution and Resubstitution

1.

Paul McNicol

Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

2.

Jordan Fasbender

Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

iHeartMedia Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:13:05 UTC
