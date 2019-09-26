iHeartMedia : and Katie Couric Officially Launch New iHeartRadio Original Podcast “Next Question with Katie Couric” Investigating the People, Movements and Issues Shaping Today's World

Award-winning journalist and American icon leverages iHeartMedia’s mass reach to bring insightful and timely conversations to audiences nationwide

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced the official launch of “Next Question with Katie Couric,” an iHeartRadio Original Podcast hosted by Katie Couric, an award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Katie Couric Media. The show will join the iHeartPodcast Network and will explore some of today’s most important issues and transformative trends through insightful and engaging conversations that span news, politics, and pop culture. The second of 12 weekly episodes will be available October 10 on iHeartRadio and wherever you find podcasts. The first, on how pornography is impacting sexual relationships, was released as a sneak preview of the new podcast series and can be heard HERE.

Topics include the ABC’s of CBD, Jennifer Garner’s foray into entrepreneurship, whether ageism is the last socially acceptable “ism,” the eSports universe, and a conversation with a former white supremacist who now works to deradicalize others. Known as one of the best interviewers in the business, Couric knows how to ask the tough questions and how not to take “no” or “no comment” for an answer. “Next Question with Katie Couric” is yet another example of Couric’s exceptional storytelling, perspicacious interviewing style, and engaging personality.

”I’m insatiably curious about the world and at this moment in time, things are changing at breakneck speed. In the face of seismic cultural shifts and information overload, I often try to connect the dots and I’m excited to take listeners along for the ride,” Couric said. “With the help of an incredible line-up of guests and the unmatched reach of iHeartMedia, I’m excited to have listeners around the world examine these fascinating and urgent topics so they can come to a better understanding of what’s happening and where we’re going.”

In addition to digital availability, full episodes and vignettes of “Next Question with Katie Couric” will air on broadcast radio, bringing Katie Couric’s voice to the more than 250 million monthly iHeartMedia broadcast listeners.

“The iHeartPodcast Network is committed to growing its vast podcast library with culturally significant content every day,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “With the addition of ‘Next Question with Katie Couric,’ we aim to give listeners a nuanced and expert perspective on topics affecting our daily lives from one of the industry’s all-time best. At this point in our country’s history, and amidst the nonstop daily news cycle, we need an experienced and incisive perspective on the issues that matter – and that’s Katie Couric.”

iHeartRadio is available on more than 250 platforms and 2,000 different connected devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download the iHeartRadio app and listen to “Next Question with Katie Couric” on your favorite device now.

