IHeartMedia Inc

IHEARTMEDIA INC

(IHRT)
  Report  
News 
News

iHeartMedia : and Katie Couric Officially Launch New iHeartRadio Original Podcast “Next Question with Katie Couric” Investigating the People, Movements and Issues Shaping Today's World

09/26/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Award-winning journalist and American icon leverages iHeartMedia’s mass reach to bring insightful and timely conversations to audiences nationwide

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced the official launch of “Next Question with Katie Couric,” an iHeartRadio Original Podcast hosted by Katie Couric, an award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Katie Couric Media. The show will join the iHeartPodcast Network and will explore some of today’s most important issues and transformative trends through insightful and engaging conversations that span news, politics, and pop culture. The second of 12 weekly episodes will be available October 10 on iHeartRadio and wherever you find podcasts. The first, on how pornography is impacting sexual relationships, was released as a sneak preview of the new podcast series and can be heard HERE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005702/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Topics include the ABC’s of CBD, Jennifer Garner’s foray into entrepreneurship, whether ageism is the last socially acceptable “ism,” the eSports universe, and a conversation with a former white supremacist who now works to deradicalize others. Known as one of the best interviewers in the business, Couric knows how to ask the tough questions and how not to take “no” or “no comment” for an answer. “Next Question with Katie Couric” is yet another example of Couric’s exceptional storytelling, perspicacious interviewing style, and engaging personality.

”I’m insatiably curious about the world and at this moment in time, things are changing at breakneck speed. In the face of seismic cultural shifts and information overload, I often try to connect the dots and I’m excited to take listeners along for the ride,” Couric said. “With the help of an incredible line-up of guests and the unmatched reach of iHeartMedia, I’m excited to have listeners around the world examine these fascinating and urgent topics so they can come to a better understanding of what’s happening and where we’re going.”

In addition to digital availability, full episodes and vignettes of “Next Question with Katie Couric” will air on broadcast radio, bringing Katie Couric’s voice to the more than 250 million monthly iHeartMedia broadcast listeners.

“The iHeartPodcast Network is committed to growing its vast podcast library with culturally significant content every day,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “With the addition of ‘Next Question with Katie Couric,’ we aim to give listeners a nuanced and expert perspective on topics affecting our daily lives from one of the industry’s all-time best. At this point in our country’s history, and amidst the nonstop daily news cycle, we need an experienced and incisive perspective on the issues that matter – and that’s Katie Couric.”

iHeartRadio is available on more than 250 platforms and 2,000 different connected devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download the iHeartRadio app and listen to “Next Question with Katie Couric” on your favorite device now.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Katie Couric

At Katie Couric Media, we are creating high-quality content in collaboration with purpose-driven brands, highlighting the important issues impacting people globally. Through a newsletter, podcast, and premium video, Katie will inform, educate, and entertain her 100 million fans, all in partnership with brands that care about changing the world as much as she does.

It’s a new model—an iconic journalist partnering with the world’s leading brands to drive meaningful conversation on the issues that matter most now.


© Business Wire 2019
