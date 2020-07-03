Log in
iHeartMedia : and WarnerMedia Entertainment Ink Deal To Co-Produce Slate of Companion Podcasts For HBO Max

07/03/2020 | 10:45am EDT
iHeartMedia and WarnerMedia Entertainment Ink Deal To Co-Produce Slate of Companion Podcasts For HBO Max

The iHeartPodcast Network will produce companion podcasts for <_u13a_p>

HBO Max original and legacy show content<_u13a_p>

<_u13a_p>

NEW YORK, NY - June 23, 2020 - iHeartRadio, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally, and WarnerMedia Entertainment, the WarnerMedia business unit that includes HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS, truTV, Rooster Teeth and Crunchyroll, today announced a partnership to co-produce a slate of companion podcasts for HBO Max's upcoming catalog of original and legacy shows.

The first podcasts to debut will include companion podcasts for the comedy thriller series 'Search Party,' created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, and sci-fi drama 'Raised by Wolves,' directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott. These podcasts, along with the entire slate of co-produced companion podcasts, will be available on HBO Max, iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

The new slate of companion podcasts will play as standalone productions in their own right, but will often center around and help promote HBO Max programming. As part of the deal, iHeartMedia will also get a first-look priority to produce HBO Max companion podcasts during the term of the agreement. Additionally, iHeartMedia and WarnerMedia Entertainment will both commit marketing resources to promote the podcasts and other HBOMax content across the iHeartPodcast Network and other iHeartMedia broadcast and digital platforms. Together, WarnerMedia Entertainment and iHeartMedia may also produce podcasts for WarnerMedia Entertainment's television networks, TNT, TBS and truTV.<_u13a_p>

'We look forward to working with iHeartMedia as we continue to find new ways to break ground and create opportunities for our storytellers to do what they do best,' said Kevin Reilly, President, TBS, TNT, and truTV and Chief Content Officer, HBO Max. 'Today's streaming fans are hungry for more content the second they finish an episode of their favorite shows, and podcasts are a great way to keep those fans engaged while also giving our roster of creative talent additional tools to extend the worlds of their shows and stories.'<_u13a_p>

'We're beyond thrilled to forge this new partnership with WarnerMedia Entertainment to create an exciting slate of companion podcasts based on the incredible content coming to HBO Max,' said Conal Byrne, President, iHeartPodcast Network. 'WarnerMedia Entertainment's networks and brands have long been a marvel in the entertainment industry, and we're ecstatic for the opportunity to be a part of their legendary storytelling and to bring this trove of new content to the iHeartPodcast Network.'<_u13a_p>

About 'Search Party'<_u13a_p>

Primarily set in New York City, 'Search Party' follows a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a long-lost missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return. The first two seasons of the show are currently available on HBO Max and all episodes of Season 3 will debut on the streamer on June 25.

Click HERE for press assets and additional information on the series.<_u13a_p>

About 'Raised by Wolves'<_u13a_p>

'Raised by Wolves' centers around two androids, Father and Mother, tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

About HBO Max<_u13a_p>

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, which debuted May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content, HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia's rich library including motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros., highlights from New Line, and catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.
Website: HBOMax.com<_u13a_p>

<_u13a_p>

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month - and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia Inc. published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 14:43:05 UTC
