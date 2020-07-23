iHeartMedia : and Will Ferrell Announce Upcoming Show Lineup for Joint Comedy Podcast Venture “Big Money Players Network”

First podcasts to launch include “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang,” “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Podcast,” “My Momma Told Me with Langston Kerman,” “POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak,” “Bald Talk” and “True Romance with Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary”

iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell today announced the first six co-produced shows set to join the Big Money Players Network of comedy podcasts. “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang”; “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Podcast” in collaboration with The Lonely Island and Comedy Bang Bang; “My Momma Told Me with Langston Kerman”; “POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak”; “Bald Talk” hosted by Brian Huskey and Charlie Sanders; and “True Romance with Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary” will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are heard later this year.

“The iHeartPodcast Network really knows how to make a podcast,” said Will Ferrell. “In addition to the creative minds working behind the scenes, the network has an unprecedented ability to reach millions of new podcast listeners. These first few shows for Big Money Players Network will set the standard for the type of high-quality comedy podcasts we’re striving to produce with this collaboration. Matt and Bowen; Carolina and Devin; Langston; Brian and Charlie; Kate and Jacqueline; and Michael Bolton!? Now that’s a can’t miss comedy lineup.”

“Since we started working with Will Ferrell, we’ve been extremely inspired by the comedic audio content we’ve been able to produce together,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Will is deeply dedicated to exploring the podcast medium. These initial shows demonstrate that the Big Money Players Network will create extremely fresh and captivating content.”

The Big Money Players Network lineup includes: (listed by debut order)

“Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” – the premier pop culture weekly fete from the minds of Rogers and Yang, now joins the Big Money Players Network. The duo are your guides through the hottest pop culture moments of the day and the formative experiences of yore that gave way to their titular roles as “Las Culturistas.” Listen to the podcast now, here.



Matt Rogers is the co-creator, executive producer and co-host of Quibi's hit “Gayme Show.” He has written on shows such as “Q-Force” and “The Other Two,” and has acted most recently in “Shrill,” “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” “Search Party” and more.

Bowen Yang is currently a featured “Saturday Night Live” player and has appeared in TV shows such as “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” and “Broad City.”

“True Romance with Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary” – The “Modern Love” section of the Times meets a 14-year-old girl’s Tumblr. The show dives into the trials and tribulations of love stories personal to hosts Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary, fictionalized and historic. They’re covering every topic, from how to make a guy fall in love with you while pretending to be chill to the ins and outs of successful famous love stories. Barlow and Leary will also speak with love gurus and discuss age old questions such as: how to handle long distance, how to win an argument completely under your breath in a Denny’s and why are we so attracted to Pete Davidson? Listeners can hear all the juicy details now, here.



Carolina Barlow is currently the producer, writer and co-host of “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” and has worked with Will Ferrell for over six years.



Devin Leary was previously a segment producer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

“My Momma Told Me with Langston Kerman” – Comedian Langston Kerman and his guests take a deep dive into the most exciting, groundbreaking and sometimes problematic Black conspiracy theories. They’ll cover silly conspiracies, scary conspiracies and conspiracies they learned from that uncle who used to wear jeans when he went swimming in the public pool. “My Momma Told Me with Langston Kerman” will debut August 2020.



Langton Kerman can be seen in ABC’s “Bless this Mess” and his other credits include roles in “Insecure” (HBO), “South Side” (Comedy Central), “The Boys” (Amazon), “Sherman’s Showcase” (IFC), and “High Maintenance” (HBO). Langston’s Comedy Central Half-Hour Special aired in September 2018 along with the release of his debut comedy album “Lightskinned Feelings.” He was part of Chris Rock's writing staff for the 2016 Academy Awards.

“Bald Talk” – Comedians Brian Huskey and Charlie Sanders interview bald performers, bald celebrities and anyone bald about being bald (and sometimes a hairy person might be in the mix.) The show gets into honest and hilarious conversations about vulnerability, vanity, insecurity and self-image. “Bald Talk” will launch September 2020.

Brian Huskey is an actor, producer and Emmy-nominated writer known for his work on “Veep” and “Bob's Burgers.” He also won a Streamy, but rarely mentions that because it’s a gross-sounding award.

Charlie Sanders is an actor, producer, director, and Emmy-nominated, WGA Award-winning and Peabody Award-winning writer of “Weird City” and “Key & Peele.” Charlie was nominated for a Streamy but lost to a ghost hunting show hosted by two kids.

“POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak” – Wellness is a trillion-dollar industry full of scams and snake oil salesmen, and yet, comedians and best friends Berlant and Novak simply can’t get enough. Meditating naked in salt caves and shopping for overpriced Ghee is the glue that holds their friendship together, and now for the first time, they’re doing it in public. Join them on their obsessive quest through the highs and the lows of the healing world where they will test products and practices, consult healers and experts, and ask the ultimate question: is it truly wellness they’re after...or just the thrill of the chase? “POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak” will debut this fall.

Jacqueline Novak is a comedian whose Off-Broadway, one-woman stand-up show, “Get on Your Knees” is a New York Times Critic’s Pick. Recognized by the Times on “Best Theater of 2019” and “Best Comedy of 2019” lists, the show has been extended four times in New York City and earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Jacqueline is a regular on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” She has appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” HBO’s “2 Dope Queens,” “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, and in her own half-hour stand-up special on Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour.” Jacqueline’s memoir “How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows” was published by Crown in 2016 and will be available as an audiobook this year.

Kate Berlant is a successful comedian and actress with appearances in Quentin Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Boots Riley's “Sorry to Bother You,” and television series including “Search Party,” “Transparent,” and “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” She was named a Just for Laughs "New Face of Comedy," a Variety "Ten to Watch" and has filmed a one-hour stand-up special directed by Bo Burnham.

“Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Podcast” – Hailing from the Emmy-winning team that conjured up the hilarious hit Netflix musical comedy “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special”, Scott Aukerman (Comedy Bang Bang, Between Two Ferns, U Talkin' U2 To Me) and Akiva Schaffer (The Lonely Island, I Think You Should Leave, SNL) reunite with Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton to deliver more big sexy hooks and jokes in an unexpected spoof on the podcast talk show format. This scripted comedy features Michael as a sincerely self-obsessed show host serving up outlandish questions and requests to his wide range of unsuspecting celebrity guests. Set to debut fall 2020.

Scott Aukerman is a multi-Emmy award-winning writer, director, producer and comic who created the hugely successful podcast, TV and touring series “Comedy Bang Bang” as well as the award winning short-format show “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.” He is the writer, director, and producer of the recent Netflix film “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.”

Akiva Schaffer is an Emmy-winning comedian who, along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, launched the SNL digital shorts which led to numerous Grammy-winning viral videos and over a billion online views. He has written, directed, produced and starred in films and TV programs including the recent HULU sci-fi comedy “Palm Springs.”

Michael Bolton is an Emmy-nominated performer and multiple Grammy award winner for Best Pop Male Vocal who’s sold over 65 million records with nine No. 1 singles. He became a viral video sensation with his rendition of Jack Sparrow in The Lonely Island’s SNL digital video short.

All podcasts on the Big Money Players Network are executive produced by Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia and will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network.

