iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of The Global Publication Of His First and Only Autobiography

iHeartMedia and Elton John team up for an exclusive unprecedented event to celebrate the launch of the icon’s first and only autobiography, Me: Elton John . On Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET, iHeartMedia will host iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John’s Autobiography, ME at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles. The event will feature an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality, Jim Kerr, as Elton shares stories from his autobiography and performs snippets of select hits featured in his memoir about his extraordinary life and legendary music. The event will be celebrated across more than 297 iHeartRadio stations and broadcasted on iHeartRadio’s Classic Hits, Oldies, Variety, AC, Classic Rock 70’s, select Classic Rock 80’s stations and digitally on Big Classic Hits and Soft Rock . The CW Network will also livestream the event on The CW App and CWTV.com .

WHO: