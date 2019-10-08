iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of The Global Publication Of His First and Only Autobiography

iHeartMedia and Elton John team up for an exclusive unprecedented event to celebrate the launch of the icon’s first and only autobiography, Me: Elton John. On Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET, iHeartMedia will host iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John’s Autobiography, ME at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles. The event will feature an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality, Jim Kerr, as Elton shares stories from his autobiography and performs snippets of select hits featured in his memoir about his extraordinary life and legendary music. The event will be celebrated across more than 297 iHeartRadio stations and broadcasted on iHeartRadio’s Classic Hits, Oldies, Variety, AC, Classic Rock 70’s, select Classic Rock 80’s stations and digitally on Big Classic Hits and Soft Rock. The CW Network will also livestream the event on The CW App and CWTV.com.
WHO:
Sir Elton John, CBE, is a multi-award winning solo artist who has achieved 38 gold and 31 platinum or multi-platinum albums, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, and holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997.” In August 2018 Elton was named the most successful male solo artist in the Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine Number #1s and 27 Top 10s. Elton launched his first tour in 1970 and since then has performed more than 4,000 times in more than 80 countries. When not recording or touring, Elton devotes his time to a number of charities, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has raised more than $450 million and funded programs across four continents in the 24 years it has existed. The first 25 years of his life were recently portrayed in the critically acclaimed musical biopic “Rocketman” from Paramount.
WHEN:
iHeartRadio LIVE with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John’s Autobiography, ME: Elton John
Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00pm ET.