IHH Healthcare Bhd : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare 4th-Quarter Profit Surges

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) announced on Wednesday that its net profit in its fourth quarter jumped five-fold from a year ago to hit a record high mainly on stronger operational performance and foreign-exchange gains.

Net profit for the October-December period surged to 509.42 million ringgit ($125.1 million), its strongest quarterly net profit since listing in 2012, from MYR101.26 million a year ago, according to notes accompanying its financial statement filed to the local stock exchange. The result beat the MYR220.55 million net profit mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue climbed 10% to MYR3.17 billion ringgit from MYR2.89 billion ringgit a year earlier, it said. This also beat the MYR3.1 billion revenue mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

Moving forward, IHH said it will adopt a multi-country portfolio strategy to diversify its earnings base in cash-flow-generative markets such as Singapore and Malaysia and seek medium-term growth momentum in Turkey and long-term growth opportunities in India and China.

Shares of IHH closed 0.7% higher at MYR5.66 prior to the earnings release.

