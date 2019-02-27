Log in
IHH Healthcare Bhd : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare 4th-Quarter Profit Surges

0
02/27/2019 | 05:13am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) announced on Wednesday that its net profit in its fourth quarter jumped five-fold from a year ago to hit a record high mainly on stronger operational performance and foreign-exchange gains.

Net profit for the October-December period surged to 509.42 million ringgit ($125.1 million), its strongest quarterly net profit since listing in 2012, from MYR101.26 million a year ago, according to notes accompanying its financial statement filed to the local stock exchange. The result beat the MYR220.55 million net profit mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue climbed 10% to MYR3.17 billion ringgit from MYR2.89 billion ringgit a year earlier, it said. This also beat the MYR3.1 billion revenue mean estimate polled by Refinitiv.

Moving forward, IHH said it will adopt a multi-country portfolio strategy to diversify its earnings base in cash-flow-generative markets such as Singapore and Malaysia and seek medium-term growth momentum in Turkey and long-term growth opportunities in India and China.

Shares of IHH closed 0.7% higher at MYR5.66 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD -1.58% 1.87 5.65%
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD End-of-day quote.
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 11 955 M
EBIT 2018 1 592 M
Net income 2018 629 M
Debt 2018 3 947 M
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 78,08
P/E ratio 2019 48,54
EV / Sales 2018 4,51x
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 49 985 M
Chart IHH HEALTHCARE BHD
Duration : Period :
IHH Healthcare Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,16  MYR
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
See Leng Tan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Chairman
Suet Wun Lim Group Chief Operating Officer
Soon Teck Low Group Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Ali Aydinlar Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD12 287
FRESENIUS14.65%31 059
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 166
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 220
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.64%8 775
PREMIER INC-3.72%4 759
