IHH Healthcare Bhd : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare to Buy Smaller Local Rival for MYR1.02 Billion

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to buy a smaller local rival from the nation's sovereign wealth fund for MYR1.02 billion ($243.9 million) in cash.

IHH said it will buy Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd. from a unit of Khazanah Nasional Bhd. The Malaysian sovereign wealth fund is also a major shareholder in IHH.

The proposed acquisition will allow IHH, one of the world's biggest healthcare providers, to strengthen its position in the Malaysian private medical segment and broaden its service offerings, it said in a statement to the local stock exchange.

IHH expects the acquisition to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, according to the statement.

IHH shares closed 0.5% higher at MYR5.69 before the announcement.

