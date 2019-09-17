Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  IHH Healthcare Bhd    IHH   MYL5225OO007

IHH HEALTHCARE BHD

(IHH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IHH Healthcare Bhd : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare to Buy Smaller Local Rival for MYR1.02 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:04am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to buy a smaller local rival from the nation's sovereign wealth fund for MYR1.02 billion ($243.9 million) in cash.

IHH said it will buy Prince Court Medical Centre Sdn Bhd. from a unit of Khazanah Nasional Bhd. The Malaysian sovereign wealth fund is also a major shareholder in IHH.

The proposed acquisition will allow IHH, one of the world's biggest healthcare providers, to strengthen its position in the Malaysian private medical segment and broaden its service offerings, it said in a statement to the local stock exchange.

IHH expects the acquisition to be completed in the first quarter of 2020, according to the statement.

IHH shares closed 0.5% higher at MYR5.69 before the announcement.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHH HEALTHCARE BHD
07:04aIHH HEALTHCARE BHD : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare to Buy Smaller Local Rival for MY..
DJ
05/30Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Reports 56% Jump in 1Q Net Profit
DJ
03/19EXCLUSIVE - KKR, CVC, OTHER PE FIRMS : sources
RE
02/27IHH HEALTHCARE BHD : Malaysia's IHH Healthcare 4th-Quarter Profit Surges
DJ
02/13More cash, less control - New mantra for Malaysia's Khazanah
RE
01/15FORTIS HEALTHCARE : avails Rs 1,100 crore loan from Citibank
AQ
01/01IHH HEALTHCARE BHD : Healthcare sector may see further consolidation in 2019
AQ
01/01IHH HEALTHCARE BHD : Deloitte Haskins resigns as Fortis Healthcare`s auditor
AQ
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slip tracking broader Asia as Fed retains rate hike plan
RE
2018Malaysia's IHH Healthcare halts open offer for India's Fortis after court rul..
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 14 114 M
EBIT 2019 1 917 M
Net income 2019 971 M
Debt 2019 2 814 M
Yield 2019 0,54%
P/E ratio 2019 51,2x
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,29x
Capitalization 49 661 M
Chart IHH HEALTHCARE BHD
Duration : Period :
IHH Healthcare Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6,31  MYR
Last Close Price 5,66  MYR
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
See Leng Tan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Chairman
Suet Wun Lim Group Chief Operating Officer
Soon Teck Low Group Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Ali Aydinlar Non-Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD11 900
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA7.17%27 828
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 980
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 447
HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA61.70%8 998
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED12.94%8 985
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group