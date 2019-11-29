Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  IHH Healthcare Bhd    IHH   MYL5225OO007

IHH HEALTHCARE BHD

(IHH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IHH Healthcare Bhd : Swung to Profit in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:54am EST

By Yi Wei Wong

IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) said Friday that it swung to profit in the third quarter, mostly driven by higher contributions from its existing operations and overseas acquisitions.

Third-quarter net profit was 236.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($56.6 million), compared with a loss of MYR104.1 million last year, the company said Friday.

Revenue was MYR3.79 billion, up 33% on year.

IHH Healthcare is planning to acquire a medical centre in Kuala Lumpur. "The proposed acquisition of Prince Court Medical Center is set to enhance our leadership position in Malaysia," Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said in a statement.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD. -2.57% 18.18 End-of-day quote.15.46%
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHH HEALTHCARE BHD
04:54aIHH HEALTHCARE BHD : Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
04:28aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Third Quarter Results
PU
11/21EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : :Voluntary
PU
11/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore, Thailand rise on stimulus hopes; Philippines ..
RE
11/18GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :transactions (chapter 10 of listing requirements): non r..
PU
11/18IHH Healthcare Puts Offer for India's Fortis Healthcare on Hold
DJ
11/14SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slip as China slowdown worsens, Indonesia leads fall
RE
10/24Malaysia's Khazanah aims to quadruple overseas investment to spread risk
RE
10/15Southeast Asia stocks - Most end lower on trade deal uncertainty
RE
09/17Malaysia's IHH Healthcare buys hospital from Khazanah Nasional for $244 milli..
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 14 364 M
EBIT 2019 1 944 M
Net income 2019 943 M
Debt 2019 2 943 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 50,5x
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 3,11x
Capitalization 47 204 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,30  MYR
Last Close Price 5,38  MYR
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
See Leng Tan CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Chi-Keon Loh CEO-Designate & Executive Director
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Chairman
Suet Wun Lim Group Chief Operating Officer
Soon Teck Low Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD11 318
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA16.98%30 399
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 929
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION123.32%4 832
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED14.80%2 808
PREMIER, INC.-4.36%2 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group