IHH Healthcare Bhd : Swung to Profit in 3Q

By Yi Wei Wong



IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) said Friday that it swung to profit in the third quarter, mostly driven by higher contributions from its existing operations and overseas acquisitions.

Third-quarter net profit was 236.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($56.6 million), compared with a loss of MYR104.1 million last year, the company said Friday.

Revenue was MYR3.79 billion, up 33% on year.

IHH Healthcare is planning to acquire a medical centre in Kuala Lumpur. "The proposed acquisition of Prince Court Medical Center is set to enhance our leadership position in Malaysia," Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said in a statement.

