GardaWorld Launches Enhanced Crisis24 Security Dashboard: Your Trusted Source for Timely and Vetted Global Information

Alliance with IHS Markit—global leader in country risk intelligence and forecasting—adds further depth to GardaWorld's Crisis24 information delivery services

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld, the largest privately owned business solutions and security services company in the world, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The IHS Markit intelligence-led country risk forecasts add depth to the tactical and strategic information available through GardaWorld's Crisis24 information delivery digital dashboard.

"At GardaWorld, our mission is to inform, protect and assist our clients. In a world flooded with fake news, our clients need to be able to make informed decisions based on timely and vetted facts. By adding powerful country risk analyses from IHS Markit to the content developed by our team of analysts, we can offer Crisis24 users one of the most robust complementary security information and risk assessment delivery platforms on the market," stated Oliver Westmacott, president and chief operating officer, GardaWorld Security Services, International.

Launched in H2-2017, garda.com reaches nearly half a million visitors per month. Most of the site's traffic flows through Crisis24, which provides users with trustworthy, fully vetted security information updated in real time, and accessible 24/7. The public dashboard is available at garda.com/crisis24 and offers customizable, real-time news alerts. The Crisis24 dashboard also features more than 200 regularly updated country risk assessment reports, which are invaluable tools for both travelers and companies that do business abroad. These detailed reports are developed in partnership with IHS Markit, a market leader in country risk analysis and forecasting. IHS Markit experts supplement the Crisis24 country reports with risk analyses—specifically, an executive summary and operational outlook, as well as a view on terrorism, war risks and overall social stability. The Crisis24 team contributes complete health and natural risks assessments, a view on transportation and other travel-related practical information.

"GardaWorld and IHS Markit are a natural fit. GardaWorld's tactical and operational security offerings complement our forward-looking, strategic intelligence about a broad spectrum of country risks," said Zbyszko Tabernacki, senior vice president, economics and country risk, IHS Markit. "This alliance will enable scalability and connectivity for the benefit of our clients and is very much in line with the types of alliances IHS Markit is building with top solution providers around the world."

"GardaWorld aims to be a global leader in providing world-class security information and risk analysis and our alliance with IHS Markit further enhances our ability to do so. Our clients now have even more tools at their disposal to track threats, make informed decisions and stay safe," added Oliver Westmacott.

The IHS Markit alliance is a perfect fit with GardaWorld's Travel Security program, which enables companies to fulfill their duty of care by ensuring the safety of their employees travelling abroad. Through its three components of information, monitoring and protection, the program makes travelers aware of potential risks and gives them access to various resources in the event of a problem.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the world's largest privately owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 65,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people.

