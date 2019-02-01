IHS Markit : Canada Manufacturing PMI®

Manufacturers in Canada reported another loss of momentum at the start
of 2019, with output and new business growth easing further from the
peaks seen last summer. Export sales remained particularly subdued in
January, with this index pointing to a marginal fall in new work from
abroad.
On a more positive note, manufacturing companies signalled a robust pace
of job creation and slower input cost inflation during the latest survey
period.
The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) eased from 53.6 in December to 53.0
in January. Although still above the crucial 50.0 no-change threshold,
the latest reading pointed to the weakest improvement in overall
business conditions since December 2016.
Mirroring the trend signalled by the headline PMI, the latest survey
pointed to the slowest rise in production volumes for 25 months during
January. Anecdotal evidence suggested that a general slowdown in client
demand had held back output growth at the start of 2019.
January data pointed to only a moderate rise in new work received by
manufacturing companies. The rate of new business growth eased for the
second month running and was the weakest since October 2016. Moreover,
new export orders fell in January, albeit only slightly. Survey
respondents noted that ongoing global trade frictions had dampened
business confidence and contributed to more cautious spending patterns
among clients.
Backlogs of work increased for the fourth month running in January.
Manufacturers attributed rising volumes of unfinished work to capacity
pressures and, in some cases, longer lead-times from suppliers.
A strong rate of employment growth was maintained across the
manufacturing sector in January. Companies reporting a rise in their
staffing levels generally cited long-term business expansion plans and
hopes of a rebound in demand over the course of 2019.
Latest data signalled an improvement in business confidence regarding
the year ahead outlook for production. The degree of positive sentiment
was the highest recorded since August 2018. Some manufacturers commented
on hopes that global trade conditions would start to improve. Survey
respondents also generally commented on positive expectations in
relation to demand from US markets.
Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO at SCMA said:
“January data highlights that the manufacturing sector got off to a
slow start in 2019, with the loss of momentum centred on the weakest
increase in new business volumes for more than two years. Survey
respondents noted that global trade frictions and subdued business
confidence among clients had once again acted as a break on client
demand.
“There were some signs that manufacturers expect the slowdown in
manufacturing conditions to prove temporary, as signalled by the robust
rate of job creation reported in January. Optimism regarding the
business outlook also improved at the start of 2019, with output growth
projections now the strongest since last August. Manufacturers
attributed their positive expectations to planned expansions of
production capacity and hopes of strengthening demand in US markets."
Output
Output growth continued to slow in January and remained much weaker than
the seven-and-a-half year peak seen in August 2018. The seasonally
adjusted Output Index signalled only a moderate rise in manufacturing
production, with the latest upturn the smallest recorded since the end
of 2016.
Survey respondents commented on a general slowdown in client demand,
particularly in export markets.
New Orders
Mirroring the trend for production volumes, latest data signalled a
slower rise in new work than at the end of 2018. Moreover, the
seasonally adjusted New Orders Index was the lowest recorded since
October 2016.
Manufacturers noted more subdued client confidence and lower export
demand in January.
New Export Orders
The seasonally adjusted New Export Orders Index registered below the
50.0 no-change threshold for the second month running in January, to
signal another marginal fall in new work from abroad. The latest reading
was the lowest since November 2017.
Reports from survey respondents suggested that greater risk aversion
among clients had held back demand. Some firms also linked lower export
sales to a soft patch for the automotive sector.
Backlogs of Work
Manufacturers reported an increase in work-in-hand (but not yet
completed) for the fourth successive month in January. Greater backlogs
of work were linked to capacity pressures and supply chain delays.
However, the seasonally adjusted Backlogs of Work Index signalled only a
marginal accumulation of outstanding business during the latest survey
period.
Stocks of Finished Goods
Post-production inventories fell slightly in January, but the rate of
contraction was slower than seen on average in the second half of 2018.
Companies reporting a decrease in their stocks of finished goods
generally cited tighter inventory management strategies at their plants.
Employment
The seasonally adjusted Employment Index remained well above the neutral
50.0 value in January, which signalled a further robust expansion of
staffing levels across the manufacturing sector.
Anecdotal evidence suggested that rising workforce numbers was linked to
the need for greater production capacity and the launch of new products.
Quantity of Purchases
Purchasing activity increased at the weakest rate for 14 months in
January. The seasonally adjusted Quantity of Purchases Index signalled
only a modest upturn in input buying.
Manufacturers noted that softer new order growth had resulted in more
cautious purchasing decisions at the start of 2019.
Suppliers’ Delivery Times
Longer delivery times from vendors were reported by manufacturers in
January, which continued the downturn in supplier performance recorded
since July 2013. However, the seasonally adjusted Suppliers' Delivery
Times Index pointed to the least marked lengthening of lead times for 21
months in January.
Survey respondents widely commented on a lack of spare logistics
capacity and ongoing delays at ports.
Stocks of Purchases
Adjusted for seasonal influences, the Stocks of Purchases Index
signalled another moderate increase in pre-production stocks held by
manufacturing companies. The rate of inventory accumulation was the
fastest for four months in January.
Some panel members reported efforts to build safety stocks of components
in response to longer lead-times from vendors.
Input Prices
January data pointed to another sharp rise in average cost burdens at
manufacturing companies, although the rate of inflation eased to a
17-month low. Some firms suggested that softer global demand for raw
materials had helped to hold back input cost inflation. Higher cost
burdens were linked to trade tariffs, rising prices for steel and
exchange rate depreciation against the US dollar.
Output Prices
Manufacturers reported another strong rise in their factory gate charges
at the start of 2019. The rate of output price inflation accelerated
from the nine-month low seen last December. A number of survey
respondents noted that increased cost burdens from trade tariffs on raw
materials (particularly steel-intensive items) had been passed on to
clients in January.
Future Output
The Future Output Index rebounded slightly from the 34-month low seen in
December. Moreover, the latest reading signalled the most optimism about
the near-term business outlook for five months.
Manufacturers commented on hopes of an improvement in global trade
conditions, planned expansion in US markets and successful investments
in additional business capacity.
NOTE
The intellectual property rights to the Canada Manufacturing PMI™
provided herein are owned by or licensed to IHS Markit. Any unauthorised
use, including but not limited to copying, distributing, transmitting or
otherwise of any data appearing is not permitted without IHS Markit’s
prior consent. IHS Markit shall not have any liability, duty or
obligation for or relating to the content or information (“data”)
contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in the
data, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall
IHS Markit be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential
damages, arising out of the use of the data. Purchasing Managers’ Index®
and PMI™ are either registered trademarks of Markit Economics Limited or
licensed to Markit Economics Limited. IHS Markit is a registered
trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company
and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018
IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005326/en/