IHS Markit : Chief Executives of Dow, LyondellBasell, Versalis, Braskem, PETRONAS, Saudi Aramco and More to Speak at World Petrochemical Conference, March 19-22, 2019, by IHS Markit

HOUSTON(February 07, 2019) - Global chemical, refining, and oil industry leaders and experts - as well as leaders from the technology, transportation and construction sectors - will be among those to address WPC 2019 by IHS Markit, March 19-22, 2019, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio. The 34th Annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) will welcome more than 135 speakers and 1,500 attendees from more than 40 countries.

The WPC 2019: The Golden Age of Chemicals: A Question of Sustainability, hosted by global business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO),will examine the current market dynamics for global chemicals. The past few years have been some of the best on record for global chemicals, cresting the wave of one of the longest upcycles on record, but increasing supply and growing headwinds, including plastics product bans, changing consumer sentiment toward plastics, trade tariffs, and a slowing global economy, threaten growth.

With these market drivers at the forefront, conference presenters will discuss the changing dynamics of the global energy and feedstock markets, global mobility trends, the impacts of technology, increasing refinery and petrochemical integration, transportation and logistics, capacity expansions, government policies, environmental regulations and the global economy.

Other featured speakers at WPC 2019 will include:

Jim Fitterling, CEO, The Dow Chemical Company

Bob Patel, CEO and Chairman, Management Board, LyondellBasell

Daniele Ferrari, CEO, Versalis, and President, CEFIC

Fernando Musa, CEO, Braskem

Deepak Parikh, President and CEO, Clariant North America

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Managing Director and CEO, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)

Tim Stedman, Senior Vice President & Business President, Trinseo

Olivier Thorel, Executive Director, Saudi Aramco

'We are delighted to welcome the world's leaders in petrochemicals, refining, technology, construction, and transportation to WPC 2019,' said Dave Witte, senior vice president and division head, energy and chemicals at IHS Markit. 'It is a critical time to hear from these executives whose businesses drive so much of the commerce that fuels global economic growth. We are at the intersection of what has been a golden age of chemicals with robust growth, expansion and investment, but the industry must now contemplate the path to a more sustainable future. Addressing this longer-term goal, while also sustaining the current upcycle, will drive much of our discussion at this year's event,' Witte said.

The industry leaders will join a host other CEOs, senior level executives and industry experts at the expanded event, which now offers extended programming focused on refining and refinery-petrochemical integration, a seminar and sessions on plastics sustainability, and a new Genius Exchange to showcase innovative technologies, advancements, and sustainability solutions across the chemical supply chain. The WPC 2019 program includes seminars focused on technology in the industry, and on transportation and logistics, as well as the China Forum and the Latin American Petrochemical Summit and a new half-day program specifically focused on sustainability.

The World Petrochemical Conference is the premier annual international gathering of chemical industry leaders, experts, government officials, and policymakers, as well as leaders from key end-use markets and technology innovators. To view the current agenda for The WPC 2019: The Golden Age of Chemicals: A Question of Sustainability, and register for the event or the training workshops please visit WPC 2019.

