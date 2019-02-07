Log in
News Summary

IHS Markit : Chief Executives of Dow, LyondellBasell, Versalis, Braskem, PETRONAS, Saudi Aramco and More to Speak at World Petrochemical Conference, March 19-22, 2019, by IHS Markit

02/07/2019 | 08:40am EST

HOUSTON(February 07, 2019) - Global chemical, refining, and oil industry leaders and experts - as well as leaders from the technology, transportation and construction sectors - will be among those to address WPC 2019 by IHS Markit, March 19-22, 2019, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio. The 34th Annual World Petrochemical Conference (WPC) will welcome more than 135 speakers and 1,500 attendees from more than 40 countries.

The WPC 2019: The Golden Age of Chemicals: A Question of Sustainability, hosted by global business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO),will examine the current market dynamics for global chemicals. The past few years have been some of the best on record for global chemicals, cresting the wave of one of the longest upcycles on record, but increasing supply and growing headwinds, including plastics product bans, changing consumer sentiment toward plastics, trade tariffs, and a slowing global economy, threaten growth.

With these market drivers at the forefront, conference presenters will discuss the changing dynamics of the global energy and feedstock markets, global mobility trends, the impacts of technology, increasing refinery and petrochemical integration, transportation and logistics, capacity expansions, government policies, environmental regulations and the global economy.

Other featured speakers at WPC 2019 will include:

  • Jim Fitterling, CEO, The Dow Chemical Company
  • Bob Patel, CEO and Chairman, Management Board, LyondellBasell
  • Daniele Ferrari, CEO, Versalis, and President, CEFIC
  • Fernando Musa, CEO, Braskem
  • Deepak Parikh, President and CEO, Clariant North America
  • Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Managing Director and CEO, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG)
  • Tim Stedman, Senior Vice President & Business President, Trinseo
  • Olivier Thorel, Executive Director, Saudi Aramco

'We are delighted to welcome the world's leaders in petrochemicals, refining, technology, construction, and transportation to WPC 2019,' said Dave Witte, senior vice president and division head, energy and chemicals at IHS Markit. 'It is a critical time to hear from these executives whose businesses drive so much of the commerce that fuels global economic growth. We are at the intersection of what has been a golden age of chemicals with robust growth, expansion and investment, but the industry must now contemplate the path to a more sustainable future. Addressing this longer-term goal, while also sustaining the current upcycle, will drive much of our discussion at this year's event,' Witte said.

The industry leaders will join a host other CEOs, senior level executives and industry experts at the expanded event, which now offers extended programming focused on refining and refinery-petrochemical integration, a seminar and sessions on plastics sustainability, and a new Genius Exchange to showcase innovative technologies, advancements, and sustainability solutions across the chemical supply chain. The WPC 2019 program includes seminars focused on technology in the industry, and on transportation and logistics, as well as the China Forum and the Latin American Petrochemical Summit and a new half-day program specifically focused on sustainability.

The World Petrochemical Conference is the premier annual international gathering of chemical industry leaders, experts, government officials, and policymakers, as well as leaders from key end-use markets and technology innovators. To view the current agenda for The WPC 2019: The Golden Age of Chemicals: A Question of Sustainability, and register for the event or the training workshops please visit WPC 2019.

Follow the conversation on Twitter at @IHSMarkitChem and #IHSMarkitWPC.

MEDIA REGISTRATION:

The WPC 2019 will include an on-site workroom for media, featuring internet access, ample workspace and a dedicated staff liaison to assist with facilitation of interviews. Credentialed members of the news media interested in covering the event can do so free of charge pursuant to their advanced registration approval, and their acceptance of the event media policy. Please note, all workshops are closed to press. To request media credentials, please contact Melissa Manning at melissa.manning@ihsmarkit.com or +1 713 906 2901. Please send your name, organization, phone, e-mail and organization website.

####

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

If you prefer not to receive news releases from IHS Markit, please email melissa.manning@ihsmarkit.com.To read our privacy policy, click here.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 13:39:02 UTC
