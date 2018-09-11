Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IHS Markit : Coronation Fund Managers Live on EDM Managed Service from IHS Markit in 14 Weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Coronation Fund Managers, one of the largest independent asset managers in South Africa, has gone live on its Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Managed Service in only 14 weeks. Coronation has invested in the new data management platform to provide a solid foundation for the firm’s global client base.

“As we look to grow our global franchise, trust in our data is more critical than ever before,” said Llewellyn Smith, COO at Coronation. “We needed a flexible data management platform that could help us source and validate multiple data sources quickly and easily. We were working to a tight delivery timeframe with lean resources due to a number of other strategic IT initiatives running in parallel. IHS Markit has delivered on all fronts with a successful implementation in just over three months that will ensure data quality throughout our firm.”

Coronation is using EDM for Security Master, Risk/Analytics Master and Data Hub. As the asset manager’s core data management platform, EDM interfaces with multi-asset vendor, exchange and fund administration data sources as well as Coronation’s internal data warehouse. With a clear roadmap in place, the firm plans to broaden its use of EDM going forward.

“In a short space of time, we’ve become a trusted partner to Coronation with our team delivering the implementation in record time,” said Spiros Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “Our managed service enables us to shorten implementation times while also providing global support 24/7/365. Following the Ipreo acquisition, we gained a large office in Cape Town and we are looking forward to working with other regional firms to help tackle their business challenges.”

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Coronation (www.coronation.com)

Coronation was founded in Cape Town, South Africa in 1993 by a group of investment professionals who left an established institution to start a dedicated fund management business. With zero assets and zero clients, their objective was to build a world-class, investment-led and independent fund manager. Today, Coronation is 25 percent employee-owned and a leading brand in the South African investment industry. Coronation is solely focused on asset management and has a track record of delivering superior long-term returns to clients over the past two decades. An active investment manager with a long-term, valuation-driven investment approach, Coronation currently manages R602 billion in client assets (as at end-June 2018).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
01:03pIHS MARKIT : Coronation Fund Managers Live on EDM Managed Service from IHS Marki..
BU
11:01aIHS MARKIT : Adds BidFX to MarkitSERV FX Post Trade Network
BU
09/10IHS MARKIT : North American Wind Power O&M Costs to Increase Nearly 40 Percent i..
BU
09/10IHS MARKIT : Tight Supplies Impede LCD Panel Cost Reduction in Third Quarter of ..
PU
09/06IHS MARKIT : Gulf States’ Defence Spending to Hit Record High Amid Ongoing..
BU
09/05IHS MARKIT : CIPS UK Services PMI®
PU
09/05IHS MARKIT : Eurozone Composite PMI® – final data
PU
09/05IHS MARKIT : Caixin China General Services PMI™
PU
09/05IHS MARKIT : Nikkei Japan Services PMI® (with Composite PMI data)
PU
09/05IHS MARKIT : Rising Oil Prices and Cost Efficiencies Driving Greater Global Dema..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17BLOOMBERG : Euronext considering $1B+ bid for IHS MarkitSERV 
07/20IHS Markit announces pricing of senior notes 
07/02IHS Markit launches new platform for ESG data 
06/29IHS MARKIT : A Noteworthy Quarter 
06/27IHS Markit Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 013 M
EBIT 2018 994 M
Net income 2018 598 M
Debt 2018 5 626 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,39
P/E ratio 2019 38,85
EV / Sales 2018 6,77x
EV / Sales 2019 5,77x
Capitalization 21 549 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT21.75%21 549
EXPERIAN17.36%22 694
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%8 372
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%2 704
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC0.23%1 863
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC7.59%723
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.