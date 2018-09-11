IHS Markit : Coronation Fund Managers Live on EDM Managed Service from IHS Markit in 14 Weeks

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Coronation Fund Managers, one of the largest independent asset managers in South Africa, has gone live on its Enterprise Data Management (EDM) Managed Service in only 14 weeks. Coronation has invested in the new data management platform to provide a solid foundation for the firm’s global client base.

“As we look to grow our global franchise, trust in our data is more critical than ever before,” said Llewellyn Smith, COO at Coronation. “We needed a flexible data management platform that could help us source and validate multiple data sources quickly and easily. We were working to a tight delivery timeframe with lean resources due to a number of other strategic IT initiatives running in parallel. IHS Markit has delivered on all fronts with a successful implementation in just over three months that will ensure data quality throughout our firm.”

Coronation is using EDM for Security Master, Risk/Analytics Master and Data Hub. As the asset manager’s core data management platform, EDM interfaces with multi-asset vendor, exchange and fund administration data sources as well as Coronation’s internal data warehouse. With a clear roadmap in place, the firm plans to broaden its use of EDM going forward.

“In a short space of time, we’ve become a trusted partner to Coronation with our team delivering the implementation in record time,” said Spiros Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “Our managed service enables us to shorten implementation times while also providing global support 24/7/365. Following the Ipreo acquisition, we gained a large office in Cape Town and we are looking forward to working with other regional firms to help tackle their business challenges.”

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Coronation (www.coronation.com)

Coronation was founded in Cape Town, South Africa in 1993 by a group of investment professionals who left an established institution to start a dedicated fund management business. With zero assets and zero clients, their objective was to build a world-class, investment-led and independent fund manager. Today, Coronation is 25 percent employee-owned and a leading brand in the South African investment industry. Coronation is solely focused on asset management and has a track record of delivering superior long-term returns to clients over the past two decades. An active investment manager with a long-term, valuation-driven investment approach, Coronation currently manages R602 billion in client assets (as at end-June 2018).

