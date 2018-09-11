IHS Markit : Coronation Fund Managers Live on EDM Managed Service from IHS Markit in 14 Weeks

IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced that Coronation
Fund Managers, one of the largest independent asset managers in
South Africa, has gone live on its Enterprise
Data Management (EDM) Managed Service in only 14 weeks. Coronation
has invested in the new data management platform to provide a solid
foundation for the firm’s global client base.
“As we look to grow our global franchise, trust in our data is more
critical than ever before,” said Llewellyn Smith, COO at Coronation. “We
needed a flexible data management platform that could help us source and
validate multiple data sources quickly and easily. We were working to a
tight delivery timeframe with lean resources due to a number of other
strategic IT initiatives running in parallel. IHS Markit has delivered
on all fronts with a successful implementation in just over three months
that will ensure data quality throughout our firm.”
Coronation is using EDM for Security Master, Risk/Analytics Master and
Data Hub. As the asset manager’s core data management platform, EDM
interfaces with multi-asset vendor, exchange and fund administration
data sources as well as Coronation’s internal data warehouse. With a
clear roadmap in place, the firm plans to broaden its use of EDM going
forward.
“In a short space of time, we’ve become a trusted partner to Coronation
with our team delivering the implementation in record time,” said Spiros
Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “Our
managed service enables us to shorten implementation times while also
providing global support 24/7/365. Following the Ipreo acquisition, we
gained a large office in Cape Town and we are looking forward to working
with other regional firms to help tackle their business challenges.”
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
About Coronation (www.coronation.com)
Coronation was founded in Cape Town, South Africa in 1993 by a group of
investment professionals who left an established institution to start a
dedicated fund management business. With zero assets and zero clients,
their objective was to build a world-class, investment-led and
independent fund manager. Today, Coronation is 25 percent employee-owned
and a leading brand in the South African investment industry. Coronation
is solely focused on asset management and has a track record of
delivering superior long-term returns to clients over the past two
decades. An active investment manager with a long-term, valuation-driven
investment approach, Coronation currently manages R602 billion in client
assets (as at end-June 2018).
