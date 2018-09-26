Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IHS Markit : Engineering and Construction Costs Expected to Continue to Rise through Next Six Months, IHS Markit Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:11am EDT

Construction costs increased for the 23rd straight month in September, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG). The current headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index registered 62.1, 3.2 points higher than August, indicating prices rose at a faster pace in September compared to August. Both materials/equipment and labor sub-indexes showed price increases.

Price increases for materials and equipment were stronger in nine of the 12 subcomponents in September: the index posted a gain of 2.2 points, rising to 62.9. The indexes were lower in two of the 12 categories compared to last month; 11 out of 12 categories remained above the neutral threshold of 50. The biggest gain was in electrical equipment. The biggest loss was in the index for copper-based wire and cable, for which the index dropped below 50 after almost two years of recording increasing prices.

'Copper is being pummeled by the broadening trade war between the U.S. and China and the threat of weaker Chinese growth,' said John Mothersole, director - pricing and purchasing, IHS Markit. 'Inventory, however, has been falling since April and regional warehouse premiums have been rising globally, both signs that fundamentally, the market is tightening. The potential clash between fundamentals and sentiment could make the fourth quarter particularly interesting.'

Current subcontractor labor prices increased at a faster pace this month, with the index rising 5.5 points to 60.3, marking the 14th straight month of increasing prices. Labor costs continued to increase in all regions of Canada and the U.S. The majority of survey respondents signaled current subcontractor labor pricing was unchanged from August, though more respondents experienced higher prices.

The six-month headline expectations for construction costs index reflected expectations of increasing prices for the 25th consecutive month. After falling 12.7 points in August, the index increased 14.4 points to 79.8 in September; reaching the highest level recorded since the six-month expectations index began in 2012. The materials/equipment index increased 11.3 points to 78.9. Expectations for future price increases were widespread, with all material indexes moving above 70.0. Price expectations for sub-contractor labor increased 21.6 points, reversing the 13.4-point drop in August. Labor costs are expected to rise in all regions of the U.S. and Canada.

In the survey comments, respondents indicated a tight labor market for all skilled trade workers. They also noted activity ramping up in mining and infrastructure.

To learn more about the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index or to obtain the latest published insight, please click here.

####

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
10:11aIHS MARKIT : Engineering and Construction Costs Expected to Continue to Rise thr..
PU
10:02aIHS MARKIT : Named Best Alternative Data and Best Regulatory Reporting Solution ..
BU
09/25IHS MARKIT : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
09/24CARFAX : Increases Customer Loyalty At Nissan And Infiniti Dealerships
PR
09/24IHS MARKIT : Global Commercial Vehicle Market Expected to Grow Slightly Through ..
PU
09/24PARIS, WE HAVE A PROBLEM : World’s Largest Economies Not Getting Policy Mi..
BU
09/20IHS MARKIT LTD : quaterly earnings release
09/18IHS MARKIT : Commercial Vehicle Market Dynamics Evolve Over Time to Include Elec..
BU
09/17IHS MARKIT : In the Face of Stiffer Global Competition, YouTube Turns to Premium..
PU
09/17FEWER THAN HALF OF BANKS READY TO DE : IHS Markit Survey
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25IHS Markit Ltd. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
09/25IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) CEO Lance Uggla on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
09/25IHS Markit +1.7% on Q3 beats, mixed FY guide 
09/25IHS Markit beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
09/24Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 017 M
EBIT 2018 1 008 M
Net income 2018 587 M
Debt 2018 5 346 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,31
P/E ratio 2019 37,56
EV / Sales 2018 6,63x
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capitalization 21 279 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 57,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT22.28%21 279
EXPERIAN19.01%23 353
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%8 297
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%2 718
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC0.84%1 893
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC-6.00%707
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.