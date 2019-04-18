Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT

(INFO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IHS Markit : Flat Panel Display Demand Increased by Double Digits in 2018, for the First Time in Four Years, IHS Markit Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 12:13am EDT

LONDON (April 18, 2019) - For the first time in four years, demand for flat panel displays grew double digits at 10.5 percent, year over year, to 221 million square meters in 2018, according to business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

'Although uncertainties about the global economy grew in the second half of 2018, panel purchasing for the year-end hot season was better than expected,' said Ricky Park, director of display research at IHS Markit. 'Lower prices fed a sharp increase in panel demand for TVs, smartphones and desktop monitors.'

Demand for OLED TV panels increased by 65.6 percent, year over year, reaching 3 million square meters in 2018. LCD TV panel demand rose 10.7 percent to 154 million square meters during the same period. 'Growing popularity of 60-inch and larger TV panels contributed to the growth in overall TV panel area demand,' Park said.

Panel demand for desktop monitors increased by 11.9 percent in 2018, led by the U.S. market. 'As the gaming market has grown, a preference for larger monitors also raised demand,' Park said. Demand for 25-inch and larger monitor panels jumped 39 percent in 2018 compared to a year ago.

As the smartphone market saturated, smartphone panel demand declined to 1.6 billion units in 2018 from 1.7 billion units in 2017. However, in terms of area, demand grew 6.1 percent in 2018, as a large number of smartphones applied full-screen panels.

IHS Markit forecasts that the flat panel area demand for 2019, will grow 5.1 percent, slower than it did in 2018. The economic forecast by IHS Markit has recently been revised downward, which will partially contribute to slower growth in end-market demand.

####

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 04:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
12:13aIHS MARKIT : Flat Panel Display Demand Increased by Double Digits in 2018, for t..
PU
04/17IHS MARKIT : New RootMetrics Reports Reveal Impressive Data Speed Improvements A..
BU
04/17IHS MARKIT : Wins Sell-Side Technology Awards for EDM and FRTB Solutions
BU
04/16NEW ROOTMETRICS BY IHS MARKIT REPORT : Verizon Sweeps Mobile Performance Awards ..
BU
04/15IHS MARKIT : US Electric Vehicle Loyalty and Volumes Reach Record Highs, accordi..
BU
04/11IHS MARKIT : 5G Market Set to Boom – But Clarity is Needed, IHS Markit Say..
BU
04/10IHS MARKIT : Global Business Value of Artificial Intelligence in Banking to Reac..
PU
04/10IHS MARKIT : Verizon Rises to the Top in Philadelphia, Sweeping the Mobile Perfo..
BU
04/09IHS MARKIT : Nearly 90 Percent of Companies are Adopting Transformative Technolo..
PU
04/06Preview -- Barron's
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 448 M
EBIT 2019 1 065 M
Net income 2019 553 M
Debt 2019 4 956 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,67
P/E ratio 2020 32,38
EV / Sales 2019 6,07x
EV / Sales 2020 5,62x
Capitalization 22 054 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Secientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT15.01%22 054
S&P GLOBAL INC27.66%53 387
RELX3.22%42 811
MOODY'S CORPORATION35.11%35 976
THOMSON REUTERS CORP21.10%30 004
EXPERIAN13.49%25 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About