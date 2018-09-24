Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IHS Markit : Global Commercial Vehicle Market Expected to Grow Slightly Through 2018, IHS Markit Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (September 24, 2018) - The global market for new commercial vehicles has shaken off its first-quarter weakness and is now expected to rebound to a new unit-sales peak by the end of the year, according to the latest forecast for medium and heavy commercial vehicles from business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO). The forecast covers worldwide sales and registrations of trucks over six tons gross vehicle weight, roughly equivalent to U.S. Classes 4-8 combined.

This year, worldwide truck demand is on track to approach 3.2 million new vehicles sold, up a projected 1.6 percent from 2017's record-setting 3.1 million units. Most major markets are supporting the upswing, including India (projected up 18 percent from the prior year) and Eastern Europe (up 16 percent). Headwinds, meanwhile, are coming largely from China, the world's largest truck market, albeit somewhat less than before.

While sales into China's enormous for-hire general-freight market continue to drift down, the new 2018 forecast from IHS Markit is increased above earlier expectations due to ongoing strength in China's vocational markets. Sales into the construction and refuse industries, for example, are each up well over 50 percent through July, lifted by infrastructure investment as well as recently announced regional clean air plans, entailing truck-fleet renewal. As a result, this year's expected decline in China's new-truck demand is now projected at less than 10 percent from 2017.

China's 40 percent share of global truck sales means what goes for China has a strong influence on world demand. As Chinese truck sales are projected to decline further in 2019, global conditions in 2019 are projected to differ from this year's in two respects, for a net decline globally of about 7 percent expected in 2019, according to IHS Markit forecasts. First, this year's market supports in China are expected to have run their course. Second, new truck demand in Western and Central Europe is anticipated to start to slip, after peaking this year.

North America stands out in the latest forecasts as a solid growth market in both years, with an expected plus of 11 percent in Class 4-8 registrations volume this year and a further increase of 9 percent in 2019. This smoothness is partly the result of strong truck demand fundamentals, on the one hand, and of reported truck production capacity constraints on the other, which are preventing some new orders for Class 8 trucks from being delivered yet this year.

'Whatever doesn't get built this year is going to roll off the line and turn up in next year's registrations, making it unlikely we will see a sharp downturn in North America before 2020,' explains Antti Lindstrom, a build-side analyst for IHS Markit.

New Registrations for Commercial Vehicles Continue to Rise

New registrations for Class 4-8 commercial vehicles in the U.S. continue to grow over 2017 volumes, with growth through June exceeding 12 percent over the same time period in 2017. Sizeable growth of 19 percent in new vehicle registrations for Class 8 trucks is attributed to the increased demand for larger commercial vehicles, a reflection of tight trucking capacity and robust economic growth, as well as full ELD rule implementation.

Weight Class

YOY Change

(Jan.-Jun. 2017 vs. Jan.-Jun. 2018)

GVW 4

-5.9 percent

GVW 5

+5.6 percent

GVW 6

+14.7 percent

GVW 7

+7.4 percent

GVW 8

+19.0 percent

Overall

+12.2 percent

Large fleet (500+ unit) registration volumes represent 45 percent of the total new registrations for Class 8 units. Mid-year growth of 24 percent within this segment to more than 55,000 total units registered continue to drive market demand.

From a regional perspective, the central and northeast regions continue steady growth over prior year by an increase of 14 percent in each region -- collectively, 20,000 units.

In the smaller vehicle segment, GVW 1-3 maintains strong momentum with continued growth expected in the pickup truck and van segments. New registrations within GVW 1-3 increased by 340,000 units in the first half of 2018, for a year-over-year increase of 6 percent.

'Last mile delivery vehicle volume will continue to expand creating traffic congestion challenges on city infrastructure. Alternative traffic patterns and advancements in logistic channels will require innovative and immediate remediation to offset the increase of additional vehicles on our city roads,' said Dawn Brusseau, associate director, commercial vehicle solutions for IHS Markit.

Going Green Means More Green

'Increases in diesel and gas prices are encouraging greater acceptance of alternatively fueled vehicles,' Brusseau said. 'This fuel cost pressure, together with the global demand for fuel efficient commercial vehicles, is highlighting a trend that operating greener vehicles has become a requirement to maintain a profitable advantage within the commercial market.'

Commercial vehicle purchasers continue to focus on diesel and gasoline as the two primary sources, as popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow. New registrations for January to June 2018 class 4-8 commercial diesel vehicles increased by 14.9 percent year-over-year, while gasoline-powered vehicles declined by 0.4 percent. Alternative powered vehicles averaged 29 percent growth year-over-year.

###

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

IHS Markit Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 21:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
12:19aCARFAX : Increases Customer Loyalty At Nissan And Infiniti Dealerships
PR
09/24IHS MARKIT : Global Commercial Vehicle Market Expected to Grow Slightly Through ..
PU
09/24PARIS, WE HAVE A PROBLEM : World’s Largest Economies Not Getting Policy Mi..
BU
09/20IHS MARKIT LTD : quaterly earnings release
09/18IHS MARKIT : Commercial Vehicle Market Dynamics Evolve Over Time to Include Elec..
BU
09/17IHS MARKIT : In the Face of Stiffer Global Competition, YouTube Turns to Premium..
PU
09/17FEWER THAN HALF OF BANKS READY TO DE : IHS Markit Survey
BU
09/13IHS MARKIT : By 2030, Upstream Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity of the Canadia..
BU
09/13IHS MARKIT : Oil and Gas Companies Becoming Hyper Specialists, Which is Driving ..
BU
09/11IHS MARKIT : Wins Best Carbon Credit Registry Award for Ninth Straight Year
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
09/24What to expect in IHS Markit's Q3 report 
08/17BLOOMBERG : Euronext considering $1B+ bid for IHS MarkitSERV 
07/20IHS Markit announces pricing of senior notes 
07/02IHS Markit launches new platform for ESG data 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 015 M
EBIT 2018 992 M
Net income 2018 604 M
Debt 2018 4 951 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 37,14
P/E ratio 2019 38,14
EV / Sales 2018 6,62x
EV / Sales 2019 5,70x
Capitalization 21 643 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,1 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT22.28%21 537
EXPERIAN19.01%23 619
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%8 111
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%2 704
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC5.59%1 966
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC5.70%700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.