News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IHS Markit : Global Energy Leaders to Speak at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi

10/04/2018 | 06:02am CEST

Conference—to be held October 14-16, 2018 at Taj Palace, New Delhi—will convene energy leaders for national and international dialogue on India’s new energy future

Energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts will be among the featured speakers at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, October 14-16 in New Delhi. The event is hosted by business and information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

Featured speakers will include:

  • H.E. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas and skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of India
  • H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary general of OPEC
  • Mark Menezes, undersecretary of energy, U.S. Department of Energy
  • Bob Dudley, group CEO, BP
  • Patrick Pouyanne, CEO, TOTAL
  • Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO, ADNOC
  • Scott Sheffield, chairman of the board, Pioneer Natural Resources

“India is on the cusp of a new energy future,” said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. “We are pleased to be hosting the second India Energy Forum by CERAWeek again under the patronage of Minister Pradhan and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to advance important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in the fast-changing world of energy.”

India Energy Forum by CERAWeek will convene an international group of speakers and delegates as well as a community of more than 500 delegates from Indian and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.

Key themes to be explored will include:

  • India’s Energy Transition: Evolution or Revolution?
  • Role of Gas and Increasing Share of Gas in India’s Energy Mix
  • The North American Shale Revolution
  • Private/Public Partnerships to Increase Energy Investment in India
  • Low Carbon & Sustainable Energy Solutions for India
  • Game-changing Technologies for India’s Energy Transition
  • How Will Oil Markets Impact India?
  • Skills in the Petroleum Sector
  • Trends and Outlook for Global Oil and Gas Markets and Investment

“India is now at the epicenter of so many of the important developments shaping the energy future,” said Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit. “What matters to India matters to the global energy industry, and vice versa. India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is a unique opportunity for leaders to examine the fundamental challenges and opportunities at the center of it all.”

Visit http://indiaenergy.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information. Session times, topics and speakers are subject to change.

Registration for members of the news media:

Media registration is open for members of the news media that wish to cover India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

All members of the media are required to apply for accreditation. Registrations are not transferrable.

Applications for media credentials can be submitted at the following link and access code:

http://bit.ly/2OBcwUW / Access Code: PRICW

Registered journalists will be able to attend the main conference program that begins Monday, October 15.

A designated work room for credentialed news media will be provided on site.

For media inquiries related to the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, contact Jeff Marn, jeff.marn@ihsmarkit.com or Danny Cheung, danny.cheung@ihsmarkit.com

Editors Note:

Background Information about IHS Markit in India:

IHS Markit started its first center in India in 2005, and currently has more than 2,000 employees across Delhi’s National Capital Region, Bengaluru and Mumbai. India represents the firm’s largest employee base outside of the United States and the United Kingdom.

IHS Markit works closely with governments and organizations in the Indian subcontinent across core sectors of energy & natural resources; automotive; financial markets, maritime & trade; aerospace, defense & security; engineering & product design; and technology, media & telecom.

####

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
