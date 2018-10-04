IHS Markit : Global Energy Leaders to Speak at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi

Conference—to be held October 14-16, 2018 at Taj Palace, New Delhi—will convene energy leaders for national and international dialogue on India’s new energy future

Energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts will be among the featured speakers at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, October 14-16 in New Delhi. The event is hosted by business and information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

Featured speakers will include:

H.E. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan , minister of petroleum and natural gas and skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of India

“India is on the cusp of a new energy future,” said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. “We are pleased to be hosting the second India Energy Forum by CERAWeek again under the patronage of Minister Pradhan and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to advance important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in the fast-changing world of energy.”

India Energy Forum by CERAWeek will convene an international group of speakers and delegates as well as a community of more than 500 delegates from Indian and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.

Key themes to be explored will include:

India’s Energy Transition: Evolution or Revolution?

Role of Gas and Increasing Share of Gas in India’s Energy Mix

The North American Shale Revolution

Private/Public Partnerships to Increase Energy Investment in India

Low Carbon & Sustainable Energy Solutions for India

Game-changing Technologies for India’s Energy Transition

How Will Oil Markets Impact India?

Skills in the Petroleum Sector

Trends and Outlook for Global Oil and Gas Markets and Investment

“India is now at the epicenter of so many of the important developments shaping the energy future,” said Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit. “What matters to India matters to the global energy industry, and vice versa. India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is a unique opportunity for leaders to examine the fundamental challenges and opportunities at the center of it all.”

Visit http://indiaenergy.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information. Session times, topics and speakers are subject to change.

Editors Note:

Background Information about IHS Markit in India:

IHS Markit started its first center in India in 2005, and currently has more than 2,000 employees across Delhi’s National Capital Region, Bengaluru and Mumbai. India represents the firm’s largest employee base outside of the United States and the United Kingdom.

IHS Markit works closely with governments and organizations in the Indian subcontinent across core sectors of energy & natural resources; automotive; financial markets, maritime & trade; aerospace, defense & security; engineering & product design; and technology, media & telecom.

