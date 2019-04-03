IHS Markit Ltd. : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

IHS Markit Ltd. (Nasdaq:INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced the pricing of its offering of
$400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 3.625% senior notes
due 2024 and $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 4.250%
senior notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on April 8,
2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
IHS Markit intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay
amounts outstanding under its multi-year term loans and/or its 2018
revolver, in each case under its Multi-Year Credit Agreement.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital
Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are
acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
the accompanying base prospectus, which is filed as part of IHS Markit’s
effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No.
333-224290), copies of which may be obtained from Citigroup Global
Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com,
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street New York, NY 10014,
Attention: Prospectus Department, or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey
Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by calling (866) 375-6829 or by
emailing rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com.
You may also get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the
website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
