Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT

(INFO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IHS Markit Ltd. : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

IHS Markit Ltd. (Nasdaq:INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the pricing of its offering of $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 3.625% senior notes due 2024 and $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% senior notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on April 8, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

IHS Markit intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its multi-year term loans and/or its 2018 revolver, in each case under its Multi-Year Credit Agreement.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which is filed as part of IHS Markit’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224290), copies of which may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (800) 831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by calling (866) 375-6829 or by emailing rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com. You may also get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

This news release has not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). Accordingly, this document is only for distribution to and directed at: (i) in the United Kingdom, persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; (ii) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; and (iii) any other person to whom it can otherwise be lawfully distributed (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this news release relates is available only to and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not take any action based upon this press release and should not rely on it.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “aim,” “strive,” “believe,” “see,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “expect,” “continue,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words and the use of future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on IHS Markit current beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding the future of IHS Markit business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of IHS Markit control. A detailed discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause IHS Markit actual results and financial condition to differ materially from the forward-looking statements is described in IHS Markit filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by IHS Markit in this release speaks only on information currently available to IHS Markit and speaks only as of the date of this communication. IHS Markit undertakes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
07:25pIHS MARKIT LTD. : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes
BU
02:18pIHS MARKIT : Vehicles With Open Recalls In U.S. Down 8%, Now 52 Million
PR
12:02pIHS MARKIT : Releases EViews® 11 Econometric and Modeling Software
BU
04/02IHS MARKIT : Small Business Hiring Declines in March; Wage Growth Remains Steady
PU
04/01IHS MARKIT : US Manufacturing PMI™
BU
04/01IHS MARKIT : John Houghtaling, CEO, American Ethane and Brent Secrest, SVP, Ente..
PU
04/01IHS MARKIT : Canada Manufacturing PMI®
BU
04/01IHS MARKIT : Named Among Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rig..
BU
04/01IHS MARKIT : Smartwatch Display Shipments Saw Continued Strong Growth in 2018, I..
PU
03/27IHS MARKIT : Announces Analyst Briefing and Roundtable Discussions at Hannover M..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 448 M
EBIT 2019 1 065 M
Net income 2019 553 M
Debt 2019 4 956 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,29
P/E ratio 2020 32,08
EV / Sales 2019 6,03x
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
Capitalization 21 850 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Yaacov Mutnikas Chief Technology Officer & Chief Data Secientist
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT14.09%21 850
S&P GLOBAL INC25.47%52 469
RELX2.78%42 861
MOODY'S CORPORATION32.14%34 939
THOMSON REUTERS CORP19.25%29 748
EXPERIAN11.34%25 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About