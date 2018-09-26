IHS Markit : Named Best Alternative Data and Best Regulatory Reporting Solution Provider in Asia Risk Technology Rankings

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, was rated the number one vendor for Alternative Data and for Regulatory Reporting in Asia Risk magazine’s 12th Annual Technology Rankings.

IHS Markit offers more than 2,500 datasets and information products and employs nearly 14,000 people, most of whom are involved with creating data or analysis, managing data or creating tools for interpreting or managing data.

“Asset managers view us as a unique source of alpha-creating datasets and expertise,” said Shane Akeroyd, president of IHS Markit Asia and global head of account management at IHS Markit. “Whether you’re looking for alternative data within capital markets such as signals from short selling or movements in CDS, or looking for fundamental metrics for the drivers of supply and demand in major industrial sectors from aviation to telecommunications, IHS Markit has unmatched ability to deliver competitive insights.”

“With the days of easy profits long gone, and the new era of onerous regulation, continuous change and challenge by fast-moving disruptors here to stay, financial institutions need insightful, agile and innovative technology partners at their side,” said Asia Risk about IHS Markit in announcing the awards.

Trade reporting solutions from MarkitSERV cover all classes of OTC derivatives, exchange-traded derivatives, valuation and collateral reporting, and other fixed income products subject to regulatory reporting. Earlier this year, MarkitSERV expanded its Integrated Reporting platform, a customizable solution that offers static data management, business rules, dashboards, workflow and reconciliation tools for regulatory reporting.

“Our global offering connects to multiple repositories and reporting regimes,” said Julian Chesser, managing director and head of MarkitSERV in Asia. “In addition to streamlining the workflow for trade reporting, we also help firms meet regulators’ increasing demands for improved data quality through seamless aggregation of golden source transaction data, data enrichment, compliance rules and audit functions.”

In Asia Pacific, MarkitSERV regulatory reporting services cover Australia (ASIC), Hong Kong (HKMA), Japan (JFSA) and Singapore (MAS).

