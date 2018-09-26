IHS Markit : Named Best Alternative Data and Best Regulatory Reporting Solution Provider in Asia Risk Technology Rankings

IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, was rated the number one vendor for Alternative
Data and for Regulatory Reporting in Asia Risk magazine’s 12th
Annual Technology Rankings.
IHS Markit offers more than 2,500 datasets and information products and
employs nearly 14,000 people, most of whom are involved with creating
data or analysis, managing data or creating tools for interpreting or
managing data.
“Asset managers view us as a unique source of alpha-creating datasets
and expertise,” said Shane
Akeroyd, president of IHS Markit Asia and global head of account
management at IHS Markit. “Whether you’re looking for alternative data
within capital markets such as signals from short selling or movements
in CDS, or looking for fundamental metrics for the drivers of supply and
demand in major industrial sectors from aviation to telecommunications,
IHS Markit has unmatched ability to deliver competitive insights.”
“With the days of easy profits long gone, and the new era of onerous
regulation, continuous change and challenge by fast-moving disruptors
here to stay, financial institutions need insightful, agile and
innovative technology partners at their side,” said Asia Risk
about IHS Markit in announcing the awards.
Trade reporting solutions from MarkitSERV cover all classes of OTC
derivatives, exchange-traded derivatives, valuation and collateral
reporting, and other fixed income products subject to regulatory
reporting. Earlier this year, MarkitSERV expanded its Integrated
Reporting platform, a customizable solution that offers static data
management, business rules, dashboards, workflow and reconciliation
tools for regulatory reporting.
“Our global offering connects to multiple repositories and reporting
regimes,” said Julian Chesser, managing director and head of MarkitSERV
in Asia. “In addition to streamlining the workflow for trade reporting,
we also help firms meet regulators’ increasing demands for improved data
quality through seamless aggregation of golden source transaction data,
data enrichment, compliance rules and audit functions.”
In Asia Pacific, MarkitSERV regulatory reporting services cover
Australia (ASIC), Hong Kong (HKMA), Japan (JFSA) and Singapore (MAS).
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005546/en/