IHS Markit : New Carfax Ad Campaign Helps Prevent Overpaying For Used Cars

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carfax has launched a new national television ad campaign centered on preventing buyer's remorse from overpaying for used cars. Research suggests consumers would spend hundreds less on each used car purchase – a combined savings of up to $2.6 billion annually – when using better vehicle valuation tools. The new ads help consumers understand that carfax.com is the best place to shop for used cars and get the most accurate pricing information.

Carfax partnered with Oscar-winning creative studio Framestore on production of the ads, including a new-look Car Fox. His more refined image better reflects the confidence that Carfax gives used car shoppers. In each ad, the furry consumer advocate delivers the message of finding cars that are priced more accurately based on Carfax information. Thousands of dealers use the Carfax History-Based Value to help reassure customers that they're paying the right price.

"All 60 of our stores are Carfax Advantage dealerships, which has helped groom our salespeople to have more trust in themselves establishing value," said Nasir Uddin, national used car director for Prime Auto Group. "Our access to Carfax Reports and using the Carfax History-Based Value helps us price our cars more competitively. In addition, it gives our staff something that helps prove to the customer why the price is where it is."

Fifteen and 30-second commercials began airing Oct. 1 on network and cable TV stations nationwide. The spots humorously depict less-informed buyers sharing their embarrassing online car shopping experience so that others can prevent similar mistakes. The first ad airing is titled 'Hidden Identity', followed shortly by two others, 'Bags' and 'Disguise'.

"We're really excited for this next iteration of where Car Fox can take Carfax. He's out in the real world, bonding with consumers over their anxieties about buying used cars," said Ben West, Framestore director and creative director. "This new campaign gave us the opportunity to completely redesign Car Fox with improvements in fur, dynamics and animation that bring him to life in a whole new way. The tongue-in-cheek feel of the spots and the deft animation make him incredibly likeable and engaging. We're really proud of the results."

Buying a car is the second largest purchase most people make. At carfax.com, consumers start their search with specific vehicle history details. The search results show cars that match their choices, along with the Carfax History-Based Value that helps determine which cars are a "Great-", "Good-" and "Fair Value" compared to the asking price. Every vehicle listed comes with a free Carfax Report provided by the selling dealer.

"Our new ads encourage used car shoppers to learn from others' missteps," said Paul Nadjarian, head of products for Carfax. "Millions of people every day turn to Carfax for help finding the cars they want and paying the right price. Carfax Used Car Listings combines an exclusive used car search experience with trusted Carfax information that helps price vehicles more accurately. Add in a direct connection from the listing to the Carfax Advantage dealer that has the car, and the end result is more satisfied buyers."

Watch the new Carfax ads at www.carfax.com/press/commercials.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the Carfax™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

About Framestore

Framestore is an Oscar-winning creative studio, home to a collective of artists and visionaries who use innovative talent and technology to create high-end images for every platform. Framestore partners with clients ranging from Hollywood studios to advertisers, ad agencies and production companies to video game developers. In addition to being recognised for its globally celebrated visual effects, Framestore has more recently made its name as an innovator in the digital space, focusing on the immersive engagement potential of interactive visual effects.

