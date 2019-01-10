IHS Markit : New Kind of Oklahoma Land Rush—Anadarko Basin's Unconventional Reserves Estimated to be 16 Billion Barrels of Oil, 200 TCF Gas, IHS Markit Says

The Greater Anadarko Basin, a prolific source of conventional U.S. oil
and gas production since the 1950s, holds an estimated 16 billion
barrels of oil and more than 200 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas** in
un-risked technically recoverable resources in unconventional
reservoirs, according to new energy research from IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions.
“The Anadarko Basin has long been a major contributor to U.S.
production, but it is just getting started in terms of delivering on its
unconventional production potential,” said John Roberts, executive
director, global subsurface operations and co-author of the IHS Markit
Anadarko Basin research with Prithiraj Chungkham, director of
unconventional resources. “We are now witnessing a new kind of Oklahoma
land rush. But unlike what happened in 1889 when lands were opened to
settlement, this time the competition is for access to the energy
resources that lie below the surface,” Roberts said.
The IHS Markit analysis shows that the basin is pushing toward new
all-time production highs long after conventional oil and gas production
peaked in the 1970s and 1980s, respectively. Horizontal drilling in the
Anadarko Basin has increased sharply since 2008, and annual basin
production volumes have already set new peak records.
The IHS Markit Complete Play Analysis of the Greater Anadarko Basin,
Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, USA, is the first phase of a
comprehensive, 18-month-long project to model and interpret the large
basin’s key geologic characteristics, including 3D geologic models of 41
plays to better estimate its remaining hydrocarbon potential.
The IHS Markit analysis provides significant advances in the accuracy
and granularity of detailed producing-formation information that is
historically difficult to acquire.
“By getting to a greater level of granularity and accuracy regarding
producing formations, we change the entire view of the basin,” Roberts
said. “For geologists, it’s like having a more powerful microscope.”
Among the most surprising results was the vast potential of the Simpson
shale formation, which IHS Markit now believes could be one of the
biggest yet-to-be developed shale plays in the United States.
“The Simpson has long been among the largest historical producers of
vertical production in the Anadarko Basin,” Roberts said. “But our new
analysis shows that there is also significant Simpson potential as a
major driver for horizontal shale production.”
The IHS Markit analysis includes modeled and interpreted formations and
benches in the STACK and SCOOP plays and has delivered them in a
workstation-ready 3D format. The significant improvement in assigned
formations not only adds detail and accuracy to the interpretive
process, but dramatically changes the views of the basin and
understanding of where future hydrocarbon potential exists.
“As it stands now, only about 20 percent of the Anadarko Basin’s STACK
‘sweet-spot’ locations have been drilled or developed,” Roberts said.
“The play is still in its early stages of unconventional development. We
can easily envision an additional 4,000 to 5,000 horizontal wells
drilled.”
Overall, the new results underscore the Anadarko Basin’s renewed
attractiveness.
“The Anadarko is attractive because it has 41 stacked plays, which
overlap in many parts of the basin,” Chungkham said. “For operators,
that means multiple targets that can be accessed from one well pad.”
The analysis utilizes the IHS Markit historical well and production
database that includes more than 320,000 wells, and a new proprietary
tool PRODFit™, that, for the first time, enables them to leverage
interpreted formation ‘tops’ data to accurately identify formations of
completion intervals on 275,000 wells. The data was then modeled and
interpreted using IHS Kingdom™ geology and geophysics software.
To speak with John Roberts or Prithiraj Chungkham, please contact
Melissa Manning at melissa.manning@ihsmarkit.com.
For more information on the IHS Markit Complete Play Analysis of the
Greater Anadarko Basin, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, USA, contact ann.forte@ihsmarkit.com.
Related Materials:
For a similar analysis of the remaining hydrocarbon potential of the
Permian Basin, see the previous IHS Markit research entitled: The
Permian Basin Interpreted in 3D: The IHS Markit Permian Basin
Unconventionals Kingdom Geology Project.
**This estimate of the remaining recoverable gas resources in the
Anadarko Basin does not include the significant volumes of previously
identified, unconventional recoverable gas resources already known to
exist in the Anadarko Basin’s Granite Wash Trend. Those resources would
be in addition to the estimated technically recoverable resources
referenced in this new study.
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. Headquartered
in London, IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government
customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the
world’s leading financial institutions.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2019 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005119/en/