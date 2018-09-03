IHS Markit : Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI®

At the midway point in the third quarter, survey data signalled a twenty-fourth successive monthly improvement in the health of the Japanese manufacturing sector. In line with stronger inflows of new work, firms raised production and employment. However, business sentiment dipped amid uncertainty arising from global geopolitics. Meanwhile, cost pressures were sustained in August, leading firms to increase selling prices at the sharpest rate in almost ten years.

The headline Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' IndexTM (PMI)® - a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance - registered at 52.5 in August. This was compared to 52.3 in July, thereby indicating a stronger rate of improvement in operating conditions across the Japanese goods-producing sector. Latest data extended the current period of growth to two years; however, compared to rates of improvement observed during the first and second quarters, the latest PMI reading pointed to a relatively soft improvement.

Demand continued to increase during the latest survey period. Notably, for the first time since April, new orders increased at a faster pace. Panellists indicated that new client wins and product diversification had supported higher sales volumes. To accommodate for this, output was increased at a moderate and faster pace.

Survey data indicated new business was primarily sourced from domestic markets, as export orders declined. Some survey participants noted weaker sales to Chinese customers.

Greater order book volumes impacted production capabilities, with backlogs of work increasing in August for a twelfth successive month. That said, the rate of accumulation was only mild. To enhance capacity, firms hired extra staff, albeit to the joint-softest extent since November 2016. According to some companies, workforce numbers fell due to increasing retirements.

Capacity pressures were also apparent across the supply chain. Input delivery times lengthened markedly in August. Vendor performance was reportedly affected by strong input demand and material shortages. Purchasing activity rose at the fastest pace in four months in August. However, stockpiling efforts were impacted by slower lead times, with pre-production inventories falling.

Increased shipping fees were reportedly one of several factors driving up operating expenses in August. Fuel, metals and labour were among the other inputs to have increased in cost. Overall, purchase prices rose sharply, with the rate of inflation remaining close to July's 88-month peak. Efforts to alleviate profit margin erosion were observed, as firms increased selling charges in August. In fact, the rate of increase was the steepest since October 2008.

Finally, future output expectations were positive, with new product launches, Olympic Games-related work and planned production capacity improvements underpinning confidence. However, the degree of optimism eased to a 21-month low amid geopolitical risk concerns.

Comment:

Commenting on the Japanese Manufacturing PMI survey data, Joe Hayes, Economistat IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said:

'Japan's goods-producing sector continued to record growth at the midway point in Q3, extending the current stretch of expansion to two years - the longest since the global financial crisis. Survey data signalled a moderate improvement in the health of the sector, supported by an accelerated influx of new orders.

'That said, survey data indicated the upturn in demand was domestic-led, with export sales falling over the month. Potential escalations in trade conflict also contributed to a softening of business confidence.

'Overall sector growth remained relatively weak compared to Q1 and Q2 averages. Sub-index data continues to point to delayed input delivery times. Meanwhile, the non-replacement of retiring staff contributed to a further slowing of job creation. With this in mind, production line capabilities could be restrained over the coming months if these trends continue, irrespective of demand pressures.'

Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI® is sponsored by NIKKEI

Nikkei is a media organization with newspaper publishing at its core. Our flagship daily newspaper, The Nikkei, has approximately two and a half million subscribers. Nikkei's multi-platform media distribution also includes online, broadcast and magazines.

Since our founding in 1876 as the Chugai Bukka Shimpo (Domestic and Foreign Prices News), we have consistently provided high-quality reporting while maintaining fairness and impartiality. The Nikkei brand has become synonymous with trustworthiness at home and abroad.

Nikkei Inc. offers a range of media platforms to satisfy the diverse needs of our readers. At the core of these services is The Nikkei which has a circulation of approximately two and a half million. Adding further depth to our offerings are our premium content and strong digital technology. The number of paying subscribers to the Nikkei Online Edition, which was launched in 2010, has surpassed 500,000. Our fee-based online services have one of the largest readerships in the world among newspaper publishers. Eight years after its creation, the online edition has evolved from a medium for providing news to readers into a tool that helps people advance their careers.

In 2013, we kicked off the Nikkei Asian Review, an English-language news service provided both online and as a weekly print magazine. The following year, we established an Editorial Headquarters for Asia in Bangkok to deepen our coverage of Asian economic news. In addition, we doubled the number of reporters stationed in Asia outside Japan. 2014 also saw the launch of Nikkei Group Asia Pte., a new company in Singapore tasked with spreading the Nikkei brand in the region. Our goal is to make Nikkei the leading media voice in Asia.

Notes to Editors:

The Purchasing Managers' Index™ is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 manufacturing companies. The panel is stratified by GDP and company workforce size. The manufacturing sector is divided into the following 8 broad categories: Basic Metals, Chemicals & Plastics, Electrical & Optical, Food & Drink, Mechanical Engineering, Textiles & Clothing, Timber & Paper, and Transport.

Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month based on data collected mid-month. For each of the indicators the 'Report' shows the percentage reporting each response, the net difference between the number of higher/better responses and lower/worse responses, and the 'diffusion' index. This index is the sum of the positive responses plus a half of those responding 'the same'. Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change. An index reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in that variable, below 50 an overall decrease.

The Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI® is a composite index based on five of the individual indexes with the following weights: New Orders - 0.3, Output - 0.25, Employment - 0.2, Suppliers' Delivery Times - 0.15, Stock of Items Purchased - 0.1, with the Delivery Times Index inverted so that it moves in a comparable direction.

IHS Markit do not revise underlying survey data after first publication, but seasonal adjustment factors may be revised from time to time as appropriate which will affect the seasonally adjusted data series. Historical data relating to the underlying (unadjusted) numbers, first published seasonally adjusted series and subsequently revised data are available to subscribers from IHS Markit. Please contact economics@ihsmarkit.com.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About PMI

Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI®) surveys are now available for over 40 countries and also for key regions including the Eurozone. They are the most closely-watched business surveys in the world, favoured by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers for their ability to provide up-to-date, accurate and often unique monthly indicators of economic trends. To learn more go to https://ihsmarkit.com/products/pmi.html.

The intellectual property rights to the Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI® provided herein are owned by or licensed to IHS Markit. Any unauthorised use, including but not limited to copying, distributing, transmitting or otherwise of any data appearing is not permitted without IHS Markit's prior consent. IHS Markit shall not have any liability, duty or obligation for or relating to the content or information ('data') contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in the data, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall IHS Markit be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages, arising out of the use of the data. Purchasing Managers' Index™ and PMI® are either registered trade marks of Markit Economics Limited or licensed to Markit Economics Limited. Nikkei uses the above marks under license. IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates.